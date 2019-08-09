Funeral services are pending for Felton Daniels, 58, a resident of New Iberia who died on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, at Our Lady of Lourdes regional Medical Center.
Fletcher Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
