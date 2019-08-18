A Home-going celebration was held for Mr. Felton “Bosco” Daniels Sr., 58, at 10 a.m. on Saturday, August 17, 2019, at Lighthouse Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Allen Randle, officiating.
He will await the resurrection at Saint Matthew Cemetery.
A gathering of family and friends started at 8 a.m. on Saturday at the church until time of service.
A native and resident of New Iberia, he passed at 9:31 p.m. on Wednesday, August 7, 2019, at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, Mildred Theresa Daniels of New Iberia; four sons, Tyrone Hayes, Paul Hayes, Felton Daniels Jr. and Clifford (Latoya) Daniels, all of New Iberia; two daughters, Taraine Hayes of Lafayette and Audrey H. (Jessie) Thibeaux of New Iberia; four brothers, Lloyd Daniels Jr. of New Iberia, Wesley Daniels of Port Arthur, Texas, Ronald Daniels of Baton Rouge and Chester (Connie) Lucky Jr. of Missouri City, Texas; three sisters, Mary Olena James of New Iberia, Audrey Hill of Houston and Barbara Neal of Missouri City, Texas; twelve grandchildren, three great-grandchildren; two godchildren, Datrum Williams and Oliver Hayes; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Chester Lucky Sr.; his parents, Lloyd Daniels Sr. and Olena Williams Daniels.
Active Pallbearers will be Joseph Broussard Jr., Ronald James Jr., Jonathan James, Michael Williams Jr., Oliver Hayes, Michael Marshall Sr., Ricardo Raymond, Brian Hill, Jeremy Olivier and Fitzgerald Bob.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Lloyd Daniels Jr., Wesley Daniels, Ronald Daniels, Chester Lucky Jr., Roderick Warren, Ethan William Warren, Tyrone Hayes, Paul Hayes, Clifford Daniels, Felton Daniels Jr., Jude Daniels, Akeem Daniels, Malik Mitchell and Jason Robinison
Arrangements are under the direction of Fletcher Funeral Home, 609 West Admiral Doyle Drive, New Iberia, Louisiana 70560.
Condolences may be expressed at www.fletcherfuneralhomes.org.