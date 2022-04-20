Felicia Thompson Ansley

JEANERETTE—A Mass of Christian burial will be conducted for Felicia “Fee” Thompson Ansley, 86, at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, April 22, 2022, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, with Fr. Alexander Albert officiating. Entombment will follow at St. John the Evangelist Mausoleum.
Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Thursday, April 21, 2022, with a Rosary being said at 6:30 p.m. Visitation will resume at 8 a.m. until the time of service on Friday, April 22, 2022.
Felicia “Fee” T. Ansley passed away at 11:11 a.m. on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at her residence in New Iberia.
Felicia “Fee” Ansley was the matriarch of the Ansley family, a woman of faith and much beloved mother, grandmother and friend to all who knew her. She had a wonderful sense of humor and enjoyed being around people. “Gran,” as she was known to her grandchildren, made every effort to spend time with them and attend their many events throughout her years. She loved each and every one of them dearly. Felicia was always there when anyone needed, especially her children.
At a young age, Felicia was not a stranger to hard work, mending clothing with her mother Armide to earn money to support the family. She was also a caregiver at an early age by caring for her sister and brothers. Taking care of others came natural to Felicia throughout her lifetime. She had a kind heart and a nurturing soul.
While raising her own family she coached girls’ basketball at St. Joe (her alma mater) played tennis, enjoyed dancing and spending time outdoors. Felicia enjoyed sewing her children’s costumes and clothing. She tackled many projects around the house to stay busy. Holidays were always memorable at her home with great food, games and her love of hosting for her loved ones. Felicia enjoyed going visit her family and keeping everyone in touch. She loved to travel and spend time making crafts. Felicia’s green thumb helped to keep her flower beds in check along with all her beautiful plants that she grew and nurtured. She enjoyed living in her country neighborhood, sitting on her front porch and visiting with all her wonderful neighbors that checked in on her.
Felicia worked for many years for the Optometrist, Dr. Francis Bonin, as his assistant in his Jeanerette and New Iberia offices. She later worked at Iberia Savings Bank in Jeanerette until her time of retirement. Once she retired, she missed “people” and went back to work at the Iberia Parish Convention and Visitors Bureau in New Iberia at the age of 73. She enjoyed working with people and brought joy to all who she had the pleasure of meeting.
Felicia “Fee” Thompson Ansley is survived by her children Michael “Mike” Ansley (Phyllis) of Granbury, Texas, Phyllis Gambino (Christopher) of River Ridge, Kim Pourciau (Glenn) of New Iberia, Everett Ansley III of Arlington, Texas and Michelle Bishop (Brandon) of Jeanerette; grandchildren Casey Peltier, Gina McClurkan, Jamie Nicholls, Tonia Landry Mallet, Scott Landry, Tyler Landry, Courtney Gambino Davis, Matthew “Matt” Gambino, Cory Gambino, Sean Ansley, Dominic Ansley, Spencer Bishop and Celia Bishop; 18 great-grandchildren; and her sister Gretchel Porche.
Felicia was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Everett Ansley Jr; her daughter Melanie Aymond; her mother Armide Blanchard Thompson; and brothers Daniel “Dell” Thompson and Newman “Bubby” Thompson.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are her grandsons Sean Ansley, Dominic Ansley, Scott Landry, Tyler Landry, Matthew Gambino, Cory Gambino and Spencer Bishop.
Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Payton Finley, Kohl Finley and Stephen Peltier.
The family would like to thank her special caregivers Norma Bonin, Faye Bonin, Alice Randle, Ms. Debbie, Eva Derouen, Cyd Duhon and Kevin Sonnier for the wonderful care they showed to our mother during this trying time. Thank you to Heart of Hospice for their tremendous support.
A very special heartfelt thank you to Dr. Roland Degeyter and his staff for the wonderful care and the attention they shared with our mother. Thank you also to Dr. Andre Broussard for his care and compassion shown for our mother during her illness as well as Dr. Hemendra Mhadgut for his support.
In Felicia’s honor donations can be made to a Cancer Research Center of your choice.
Family and friends may sign the guest register book and/or send condolences at www.davidfuneralhome.org.
David Funeral Home of Jeanerette, 400 Provost St., 276-5151, is in charge of the arrangements.