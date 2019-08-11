A Mass of Christian burial celebrating the life of Felicia Frederick Broussard will be held 10 a.m. on Monday, August 12, 2019, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church. Fr. Korey Lavergne will be the celebrant.
Following the Mass, Mrs. Broussard will be laid to rest with her husband of 58 years, Albert Broussard.
A gathering of family and friends will be held at Evangeline Funeral Home on Sunday from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m., with the Catholic Daughters leading the recitation of the Rosary at 6:30 p.m. Visiting hours will resume on Monday from 8 a.m. until 9:30 a.m.
Mrs. Broussard was born November 15, 1922, in rural Vermilion Parish to the late Elias and Cloma Delahoussaye Frederick and passed away peacefully Wednesday, August 7, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She was 96.
Mrs. Broussard was a homemaker who lived her life dedicated to her faith and to the love and care of her family. She also gave of her time as a member of the bereavement committee at her church, preparing meals for bereaved families and as a volunteer at New Iberia Manor South nursing home. Some of her pastimes were gardening and tending to her flowers, sewing and making latch work rugs and cooking. Many were fortunate to have a meal made by Mrs. Felicia and she enjoyed having everyone over. Her life was centered around her family and her most cherished moments were during those times. She will be missed dearly. Rest well and until we meet again.
Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter and son Barbara Broussard Cady (Lloyd) and Danny Broussard (Ann); her grandchildren Greg Glasgow (Kathleen), Lisa Tucker Deshotel (Scott), Cory Broussard (Amanda), Kevin Broussard (Lindsey) and Trey Duplechain; eleven great-grandchildren, Britany Lasseigne Tyler, Ryan McGahhey (Shelyece), Bruce, Meridith and Allison Branscum, Adelyn, Caleb, Ethan and Parker Broussard and Drake and Declan Duplechain; her great-great-grandchildren Lexi Sweeney, Rylee Deranger, Reagan McGahhey and another expected in October; and Kizzy Benoit, her caregiver who Mrs. Broussard looked upon as her own daughter.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter Judy Broussard Tucker; her grandson David Branscum; and her siblings Celeste Badeaux, Jean Frederick and Agnes Perero.
Serving as Pallbearers will be Cory and Kevin Broussard, Ryan McGahhey, Bruce Branscum, Scott Deshotel and Trey Duplechain.
The family would like to express their sincere and heartfelt gratitude to the staff of Garden View Assisted Living and to the staff of Heart of Hospice, especially her nurse Melody Coleman. We are forever grateful.
To view the online obituary and to share memories, please visit Mrs. Broussard’s memorial page at www.evangelinefuneralhome.com.
Evangeline Funeral Home of New Iberia is in charge of the arrangements.