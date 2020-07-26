Faye Wright Bailey passed away of natural causes on May 7, 2020, at the age of 76.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Evelyn and Thomas Wright; brother James Wright; and a sister, Marie Wright Stanley.
Faye is survived by her husband of fifty-six years, Jan “Bill” Bailey; daughters Kathleen Bailey and Susan Bailey Gallo; brother Jack Wright (Judy); grandchildren Thomas Wallen, Timothy Wallen and Katie Morgan; numerous nieces and nephews; great-nieces and nephews and great-great-nieces and nephews.
Faye was born in Meridian, Mississippi on November 17, 1943. She grew up in New Iberia, where she met and married her husband, settling in Slidell for thirty years. She then returned to New Iberia for the last twenty years.
Services were held at Audubon Funeral Home in Slidell on Saturday, May 23.
Donations in Faye’s memory are requested to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
Condolences, donations and to plant memorial trees may be expressed at http://www.audubonfuneralhome.com.