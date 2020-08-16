Fay Jefferson

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Mrs. Fay W. Jefferson, 80, the former Fay Watson at 11 a.m. Monday, August 17, 2020, at St. Edward Roman Catholic Church. Fr. Paul Oneugbe, Celebrant will officiate.
She will await the resurrection in the Mausoleum of St. Edward Roman Catholic Church Cemetery.
A gathering of family and friends will be held on Monday at Fletcher Funeral Home 8 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. with a rosary to be prayed at 9:30 a.m.
Fay was a Parishioner at St. Edward Roman Catholic Church. She retired after serving 37 years as an Educator in the Iberia Parish School System and was a member of the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.
She leaves to cherish her memory, one son, Michael Wayne Jefferson of Orlando, Florida; daughter-in-law Demetria Jefferson of New Iberia; one grandson, Mychal R. Jefferson of Lafayette; one sister, Betty Ashley (Etoy) of Winnfield; two brothers-in-law, David Jefferson (Louise) and Dwight Jefferson (Percie) of New Iberia; one sister-in-law, Sandra Jefferson of New Iberia; and a host of nieces, nephews, godchildren, relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Jefferson; parents, O.D. Watson and Coleen Lavern Primus Watson; three brothers, Melvin Watson, Otis Watson and Raymond Watson; and one sister, Venola Carter.
Active pallbearers will be Carl Tapo Jr., Carlos Tapo, Justin Delahoussaye, Michael T. Ashley, Dwight Jefferson, Derek Delahoussaye and Mark Delahoussaye.
Honorary pallbearers are Mycha R. Jefferson, Michael Jefferson, David Jefferson, Etoy Ashley, Keith Warren, Carl Tapo Sr., Reggie Jefferson Sr., Calvin Nora and Glenn Nora.
Due to the CDC/local regulations, attendees must wear masks and practice social distancing at the funeral home, church and cemetery.
Condolences may be expressed at www.fletcherfuneralhomes.org
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home, 369-3341, 609 West Admiral Doyle Drive, New Iberia, LA 70560.