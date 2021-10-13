NEW ORLEANS — Father Peter S. Rogers, SJ, died Sunday, October 10, 2021, in New Orleans.
A scholar of French literature who found joy in sharing his knowledge and insights, he was 77 years old, a Jesuit for 59 years and a priest for 47 years.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, October 15, 2021, at Holy Name of Jesus Church, 6367 St. Charles Avenue, New Orleans, LA 70118.
There will be visitation beforehand from 9:30 a.m. until 11 a.m. Interment will follow at approximately 3 p.m. in the St. Charles College Cemetery in Grand Coteau.
He is survived by his brother Roland; his sisters Rita Rogers, Suzanne Luke and Jane Boudreaux; 36 nieces and nephews; and countless grand-nieces and -nephews, cousins and friends.
Born July 13, 1944, in Jeanerette, he was preceded in death by his parents, Kirby S. and Marguerite Minvielle Rogers; his brothers Robert, Frank, John, Michael and Kirby; and his sisters Ellen Rogers and Mary Thibeaux.
Father Rogers entered the Society of Jesus in 1962 and was ordained to the priesthood in 1974. He began his teaching ministry in 1968 at Jesuit High School in New Orleans but, after earning two doctorates in French from the Sorbonne in Paris and Columbia University in New York, he spent the majority of his career at Loyola University New Orleans, teaching from 1982 to 2020, when he became an emeritus professor. Following his retirement, he continued with his research and writing.