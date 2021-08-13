ERATH — A mass of Christian burial for Mr. Fanges “Frank” Joseph Gary will be held on Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, at 11 a.m, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church with Rev. Metrejean officiating. Interment will follow at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Mausoleum with full military honors provided by Acadian Honor Guard.
Visitation will be held at David Funeral Home in Erath on Aug. 12, 2021, from 3 p.m. until 9 p.m. with a recitation of the Rosary at 6 p.m. Visitations will resume on Friday Aug. 13, 2021, from 8 a.m. until time of service.
A resident of Youngsville, Mr. Frank passed away on Monday, Aug. 9, 2021. Frank’s 40-year career span in the ship-building industry concluded as manager of the Simmesport Satellite Office of Gulf Craft LLC.
Frank honorably served his country through the Louisiana Army National Guard from 1963-1969.
He was a devout Catholic, whose love reflected through his family. He always strove to be the ultimate role model for his children and grandchildren in his everyday life, loving from the heart, totally committed to his bride of 55 years. That unwavering commitment to marriage and family is strongly reflected in his oldest son’s own marital life.
Frank and his youngest daughter shared a common trait of love, care and compassion for animals. He never missed an opportunity to teach his grandsons how to create and improve the world around them. With his youngest son, he cherished the time he had teaching him how to bring muscle cars back to life. It was important for Frank to teach his daughters and only granddaughter AKA “Princess,” the definition of a real gentleman.
He had a passion for making the family house a home of beauty and comfort for him and his wife and all those who visited. He was always present and available to lend a hand to a neighbor or family member in need without hesitation, even if it meant taking time to fish with the little boy next door.
Frank was the definition of selfless to his wife, children and grandchildren. Because of this, his destiny will live on through their lives and all those that were touched by his love.
Frank is survived by his wife, Sally Ann Decoux Gary of Youngsville; his sons Jody Paul Gary and wife Leyda of Hammond and Tyler Scott Gary and wife Casey of Ville Platte; his daughters Jill Francine Gary Pratt and husband Randy of Broussard and Tiffany Claire Gary Romero of New Iberia; his brother Octave Gary Jr. and wife Linda of Jeanerette; his sisters Rita Boudreaux and husband Johnny of Franklin and Sandy Gaspard and husband Wilton of New Iberia; his grandchildren Andrew Gary (Amanda), Amber Bowers and husband Seth, Brennan Pratt and wife Monica, Justin Bailey and wife Simone, Laken Gary, John Gunterman; and nine great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Octave Joseph Gary Sr. and Rita Edmonia LeBlanc Gary and grandchild Darien Greenwood.
Pallbearers will be Jody Gary, Tyler Gary, Randy Pratt, Brennan Pratt, Justin Bailey and Seth Bowers.
Honorary pallbearers will be Andrew Gary, Laken Gary and John Gunterman.
The family wishes to thank the Staff of Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center for their exceptional care given to Frank.
