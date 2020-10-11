ST. MARTINVILLE — Services will be conducted for Mrs. Fabiola Marie Johnson Lewis, age 89, on Friday at 10 a.m. at the Notre Dame Catholic Church with the Father Thomas Abelardo Gabriel S.V.D. officiating.
Interment will be in the Queen of Peace Cemetery.
Visitation will start from 7 a.m. until time of services with the Rosary being recited at 8:30 a.m. at the Church.
She was a native of Broussard and a resident of St. Martinville for over 70 Years.
She passed away on Wednesday September 30 2020 at her daughters residence.
She is survived by three sons, Anthony(Alicia) Faulk and Michael (Celeste) Lewis of St. Martinville, and Walter (Elaine) Lewis of Pearland, Texas; daughters, Cynthia Guillory, Paula (Carlton) Smith of St. Martinville, Sarah Brown of New Iberia; Mary Joyce Lewis, Lillian (Ricky) Garry of Breaux Bridge; one brother, Harold “5 Cents” Johnson and two sisters, Catherine Walker and Anna Bell (Harold) LeBlanc; 34 grandchildren, 56 great-grandchildren and seven great great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by husband George Lewis; one son, Cornelius Lewis; parents; three brothers, Lawerence “Sam” Johnson, Clarence “Brother”Johnson and Charles “Boy” Johnson; two sisters, Caroline Woodard and Lillie “Zela” Davis.
Active pallbearers will be Darius Faulk, Tyrick Gary, Corey Lewis, Neco Lewis, Terrance Menard, Sakeivus Robertson, Thaddeus Simon and Jamel Williams.
Honorary pallbearers will be Anthony Faulk, Michael Lewis, Walter Lewis, Carlton Smith Sr., and Ricky Gary Sr.
The Golden Meadows Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.