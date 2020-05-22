Fabeka Shainna Hayes

New Iberia – A Celebration of Life for Fabeka “Beka” Shainna Hayes, 31, will be held on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Lighthouse Missionary Baptist Church, 321 Center St. Pastor Allen Randle Sr., officiating.
Entombment will follow in Holy Family Mausoleum.
Visitation will begin at 8 a.m. on Saturday at the church and will conclude at the time of service.
Fabeka was born on Saturday, September 10, 1988, to her parents, Michael Marshall Sr. and Darrellyn Hayes in Lafayette. She attended the schools in Iberia Parish. Having begun to work at a young age, she eventually began employment at Church’s Chicken and was promoted to a manager’s position. She had a caring spirit and a friendly personality.
She was preceded in death by a brother Demarcus Fontenette; maternal grandfather, Charles Hayes Sr.; paternal grandparents, Mary Marshall, Wilson Batiste, Alberta Voohries and Winslow Jones; and uncle Daren Hayes.
Fabeka’s beautiful life came to a sudden end on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, in New Iberia. “Gone Too Soon”
Fabeka leaves to cherish many precious memories; her parents, Michael Marshall Sr. of Lafayette and Darrellyn Hayes of New Iberia; her grandmother, Audrey Raymond Hayes of New Iberia; her siblings Martavia Hayes of Arlington, Texas, Coray Hayes of Youngsville, Michael Marshall Jr. of Opelousas, Mikalya Marshall, Makayla Marshall, Darren Marshall and Darrell Marshall, all of New Iberia; nanny Charlotte Charles of New Iberia; a goddaughter Cortlyn Sparrow of New Iberia; other relatives include her aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and co-workers at Church’s Chicken.
Personal condolences may be expressed to the family at our website at carneyfuenalhome.net.
Arrangements are entrusted to Carney Funeral Home of Lafayette.