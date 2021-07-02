Everlyn Morris

A funeral service will be held for Everlyn Grace Morris, 4-month-old daughter of Madison Dugas and Drake Morris at 2 p.m. on Friday, July 2, 2021, at Evangeline Funeral Home. Fr. Donald Bernard of St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church will officiate the service. Following services, Everlyn will be laid to rest at Memorial Park Mausoleum.
A gathering of family and friends will be held at Evangeline Funeral Home on Friday, July 2, 2021, from 10 a.m. until service time.
Everlyn was born on Feb. 24, 2021, in Lafayette and passed away on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at her residence.
Everlyn was sure to make everyone smile with her big bright eyes and contagious smile. As the first grandchild and great-grandchild of the family, she held a special place in everyone’s heart. “EvButt,” as her dad called her, was often the star of the karaoke show and quite the entertainer.
She will be missed and her memory cherished for many years to come.
Along with her parents, she is survived by her maternal grandparents, Craig Dugas of New Iberia and Cheree Burgess and her husband Jason of Franklin; paternal grandparents, Kimberly Kading of New Iberia; Robby Morris and wife Darla and Casey Taylor of Abbeville; maternal great-grandparents, Lou Ann Dugas; Sondra Landry and husband Allen and Jackie Boutte and husband Herbert, all of New Iberia; paternal great-grandparents, Penny Morris and Scotty Hyatt of Abbeville; Phillip Morris of Jackson, Mississippi; Tina Kading of New Iberia and Vickie Myers of Abbeville; aunt and godmother Brooklyn Burgess; godfather Brodey Landry; aunts Jaycee Burgess, Kyleigh Burgess, Peyton Morris and Chloe Randle; uncles Drake Burgess, Jason Michael Burgess and Dylan Leftwich; and a host of great aunts, uncles and loving family.
She was preceded in death by her maternal great grandfather, F.J. Dugas Jr.; paternal great-grandfather, Jeffery Kading Sr.; great uncle Clarence Lacombe; and her nonkie, Derick Barras.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are, Jahari Allen, Brodey Landry, Shane Landry and Colby Kading.
To view the online obituary, view video tribute and sign the guest register, please visit www.evangelinefuneralhome.com.