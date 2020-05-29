Private graveside services for Everette Thomas Barlow Sr., 80, will be held at St. Edward Catholic Church Cemetery.
Interment will follow in the church’s cemetery.
Everette Thomas Barlow Sr. was born on Wednesday, October 25, 1939, to the union of the late Horace Barlow and Lillian Day Barlow in Olivier.
As an infant he was baptized into the Catholic faith at St. Edward Catholic Church. He was a graduate of Henderson High School, Class of 1957. He went on to enlist in the US Army and received an honorable discharge. He married Gloria Conner and they were blessed with seven children. He was employed as a painter and sandblaster at J and L Industry in Jeanerette and retired after many years of service.
Everette was reunited with his parents in heaven when God chose to call him home on Saturday, May 23, 2020, in Lafayette.
Everette leaves to cherish his memory; eight children, Everette (Laura) Barlow Jr. of Sorrell, Ray (Eve) Barlow and Anthony (Gwen) Barlow, both of Olivier, Andrea Lewis of Jeanerette, Gregory Barlow of Houston, Texas and Wavelann Barlow-Mitchell, Rhonda Barlow and Crystal Barlow, all of Dallas, Texas; his former wife, Gloria Barlow of Dallas Texas; six siblings, Louise (David) Barlow-Jefferson, Claudette (Michael) Smith and Vera Clavelle, all of New Iberia, Curtis (Joyce) Barlow of Coteau, Iris Barlow-Blair of Dallas, Texas and Judy Barlow of Lafayette; seventeen grandchildren; twenty great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends who loved him and will miss him.
Personal condolences may be expressed to the family on our website at www.carneyfuenralhome.net.
Arrangements are entrusted to Carney Funeral Home of Lafayette.