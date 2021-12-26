COTEAU — A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 2:30 p.m. on Monday, December 27, 2021, at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church in Coteau for Evelyn R. Menard, 78, who passed away on Thursday, December 23, 2021. Entombment will follow in the Holy Family Cemetery. Rev. Ed Degeyter will be the Celebrant.
Visitation will be Monday from 8 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. at Pellerin Funeral Home. A Rosary will be prayed at 11 a.m. on Monday.
A resident of Coteau, Mrs. Menard was born on February 4, 1943, in Erath to the late Howard Romero Sr. and Inez Simon Romero.
She worked as a seamstress for many years at Nereaux’s Interiors and also volunteered with the Pink Ladies at Iberia General Hospital. Mrs. Menard prayed her Rosary daily and was a devout Catholic. A member of the Ladies Altar Society, she had a devotion to Mother Angelica and St. Therese. She loved watching EWTN and spending time with her family.
Survivors include her daughters, Linda Poe (Timothy) of Coteau and Bonnie Arceneaux (Michael) of Coteau; two sons, Kurt Menard (Lynn) of New Iberia and Brian Menard (Ashley) of New Iberia; brothers Preston Romero (Dot) of Franklin and Presley Romero (Fonda) of Coteau; eight grandchildren, Austin Menard (Miranda), Dustin Menard, Helen Poe, Mary Poe, Jacob Poe, Andrew Menard, Emma Menard and Kyle Arceneaux; and a great-grandson Wyatt Menard.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Andrew Menard; and brothers Walter Romero Sr., Dennis Romero and Howard Romero Jr.
Pallbearers will be Kurt Menard, Brian Menard, Austin Menard, Dustin Menard, Andrew Menard and Jacob Poe.
Honorary pallbearers include Kyle Arceneaux, Helen Poe, Mary Poe and Emma Menard.