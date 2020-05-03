Evelyn Hill Miller

A private graveside service was conducted for the immediate family of Evelyn Ruth Hill Miller, 94, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 2, 2020, at Saint Edward Catholic Church Mausoleum. Father Thomas Vu, celebrant.
A native and resident of New Iberia, Ms. Miller found serene peace passing from this life to another on Thursday, April 30, 2020, at her residence surrounded by her family and friends.
Ms. Miller was a faithful employee of Saint Edward School Cafeteria, where she worked for 33 years.
She leaves to cherish fond memories of her life, five sons, Ronald Miller, Tyrone Miller Sr., Lloyd Miller III, Lonnie Miller (Angelina) all of New Iberia and Jules Miller Sr. of San Leandro, California; three daughters, Claire Miller of New Iberia, Patricia Hubbard (Ricky) of Pearland, Texas, and Pastor Pamela Gonsoulin (Pastor Lynwood Gonsoulin) of Lafayette; 37 grandchildren, 51 great-grandchildren; 11 great-great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd E. Miller II; daughter Lillian Miller; daughter-in-law Sharon Miller; two grandsons, Stephen Miller and Gerren Miller; her parents, Clinton Hill and Evelyn Parsons Hill; four sisters, Lillian Hill, Felecie Adams, Ethel V. Miller and Ruby K. Hill; and one brother, Claude Hill.
Serving as active Pallbearers were Alfred Davis Jr., Reginald Davis, RaSean Gonsoulin, Brandon Gonsoulin, Robert Miller and Tyrone Miller Jr.
Serving as Honorary Pallbearers were Tyrone Miller Sr., Ronald Miller, Lonnie Miller, Lloyd Miller III, Ricky Hubbard and Lynwood Gonsoulin.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Journet and Bolden Funeral Home, 711 S. Corinne Street, New Iberia, LA 70560, 369-3638.
