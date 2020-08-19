Evelyn Fitch

JEANERETTE — A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted on Friday, August 21, 2020, at 1 p.m. at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church located on St. Nicholas Street in Jeanerette. Father Alexander Albert is the celebrant. Burial will follow at St. John the Evangelist Cemetery.
The family request that visitation will be held on Friday, August 21, 2020 beginning at 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at David Funeral Home of Jeanerette. A recitation of the Rosary will be held at 11 a.m.
A native and lifelong resident of Jeanerette, Evelyn was born on July 9, 1934, to Lawless “Crim” Landry and Sarah Mannina Landry.
Evelyn L. Fitch, age 86, passed away on Thursday, August 6, 2020, at 5:19 p.m. at Iberia Medical Center.
Evelyn loved playing cards and her favorite game was Bourré. She enjoyed family gatherings, watching football, and going places with her travel buddy and dear friend, Barbara Lasseigne. She had a special love for animals, especially her cats. Evelyn was also a celebrated state runner-up in tennis during her younger years.
Evelyn is survived by her children, Jenny F. Paine and husband, Steve, of Pierre Part, Jimmie Fitch Jr. and wife, Carol, of Loreauville, Janice F. Verret and husband, Danny, of Lydia and Jeannine F. Morris and husband, Scott, of Jeanerette; sister Rita L. Boutte of New Iberia; grandchildren Tony Paine, Sarah Sotile, Katie Paine, Christi Sanders, Traci Fitch, Laci Fitch, Jacob Fitch, Devin Verret, Madeleine Morris, and Thomas Morris; and 15 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Jimmie Fitch Sr.; her parents, Lawless “Crim” and Sarah Mannina Landry; and a son, Joel Fitch.
Serving as pallbearers are Stephen Paine, Danny Verret, Scott Morris, Tony Paine, Thomas Morris, Devin Verret, Jason Fontenot and R.P. Fitch.
The family of Evelyn L. Fitch wishes to extend their heartfelt appreciation to the staff of Iberia Medical Center Covid Unit and ICU. A very special thank you to Kelley Perez for her comfort to Evelyn and the family during this difficult time.
