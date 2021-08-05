A home-going celebration of life for Mrs. Evelyn Conway, the former Evelyn Fusilier will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, at New Iberia Church of Christ with Brother Kenneth Wright, pastor, officiating.
She will await the resurrection in St. Matthew Cemetery in New Iberia.
A gathering of family and friends will be held at the church on Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021 from 9 a.m. until the time of the service.
Due to the COVID-19 surge, masks are required to be worn by all attendees at the church and cemetery.
A resident of New Iberia, Evelyn transitioned from labor to reward at 7:55 a.m. on Friday, July 30, 2021, at Our Lady Of Lourdes Heart Hospital in Lafayette.
She accepted Christ as her Savior and was a faithful member of New Iberia Church of Christ Church in New Iberia. She was a retiree of Martin Mills in St. Martinville.
She leaves to cherish her memory three sons, Junius Conway Jr. of Houston, Texas, D’Adario S.Conway (Dalayshia) of Baton Rouge and Alpheus Conway of New Iberia; one daughter, Contrella Conway of New Iberia; three sisters, Debra Curley (Adam), Amanda Mitchell (Kevin) and Carol Joseph all of New Iberia; 16 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives, church family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Junius Conway Sr.; daughter Deshella Conway Shaw; her parents, Robert Fusilier and Evelyn Marie Joseph; one sister Cynthia Robertson; maternal grandparents, Louis Brown and Elsie Brown and paternal grandparents, Robert Fusilier Sr. (T-Neg) and Erma Fusilier.
Active pallbearers are Michael Lee Sr., Joey Dauterive, Ernest “Bob” Cormier, Heyward Robinson, Gregory Jones and Terry Brown.
Honorary pallbearers are Jeconiah Conway, Japhiniah Conway, Deontrey Spencer and Leonard Brown.
Condolences may be expressed at www.fletcherfuneralhomes.org.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home, 369-3341, 609 West Admiral Doyle Drive, New Iberia, LA 70560.