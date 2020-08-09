Evelyn Broussard Davis, a native and lifelong resident of New Iberia, passed away peacefully Friday, August 7, 2020 at Landmark of Acadiana. She was 93.
Evelyn was a devoted wife and mother to three wonderful daughters. Her girls spoke of how great a seamstress she was and the beautiful clothes that she made for them. They also spoke of the many wonderful meals she prepared for the family, even though she was not a fan of cooking. Evelyn was an accomplished artist who painted in oils and was a member of the New Iberia Art Guild.
Other pastimes she enjoyed were shopping (even though she didn’t buy much) and traveling. She and Joe traveled to many destinations in the US and abroad and took cruises to several destinations. Some of her favorite trips were to Europe with Joe and her art friends.
Although we will miss her dearly, we rejoice in knowing that she has earned her heavenly reward. Rest well, and until we meet again.
Survivors include her three daughters, Toni Collins (Gary) of New Orleans, Patti Rives (Kent) of New Braunfels, Texas, and Lori Frederick of New Iberia; four grandchildren, Robyn Waldran (Matt), Joseph Wimberly (Brandi), Natalie Miller (Kevin) and Kelsey Frederick; five great grandchildren, Caleb Miller, Sam Miller, Mason Waldran, Thane Wimberly and Bailey Wimberly; and her brother, Rogers Broussard.
Along with her parents, Evelyn was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Davis; her granddaughter, Brooke Frederick; and her sisters and brother, Yvette Harvey, Yvonne Brummett and Richard Broussard.
A gathering of family and friends will be held Monday, August 10, at Evangeline Funeral Home from noon until time of services with the Men’s Rosary Group leading the Rosary at 12:15 p.m. Funeral services will begin at 1 p.m. with Fr. William Blanda, pastor of St. Peters Catholic Church, officiating. Following services, Mrs. Davis will be laid to rest at Holy Family Mausoleum.
Due to the current restrictions concerning limited sized gatherings, current state guidelines will only allow for up to 50 percent of funeral home capacity of family members and friends to be in attendance during the visitation and service. Face masks are required for attendance and all visitors are asked to practice social distancing.
Serving as pallbearers are Kent Rives, Gary Collins, Kevin Miller, Caleb Miller, Kenny Broussard, Matt Waldran and Joe Wimberly.
Family and friends are encouraged to visit Mrs. Davis’s memorial page at www.evangelinefuneralhome.com and share your memories and condolences.
Evangeline Funeral Home of New Iberia is in charge of arrangements.