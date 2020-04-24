Private services will be held for the immediate family of Evelyn Blanchard Delcambre, 97, who died on April 21, 2020, at New Iberia Manor South.
Evelyn leaves to cherish her memory, a daughter and son-in-law, Patricia “Jean” Comb and Lionel John Comb — whom she affectionately referred to as her one and only son; four grandchildren, Todd Comb and wife Dusty of Houston, Janice Kohnke and husband Larry, Jodie Fortenberry and fiancé Jeff Lyons and Amanda Comb, all of New Iberia, LA; eleven great-grandchildren, Cody Comb (Autumn), Olivia Kohnke Chassion (Tony), Gabe Kohnke (Jessie), Joshua Fortenberry (Brittney), Jenni Fortenberry Hicks (Jake), Tyler Comb, Ninia Boullion, Megan Pope (Kenneth), Nicholas Cantrell, Matthew Cantrell and Alexis Duran; eight great-great-grandchildren, Remmi Comb, Evelyn Hicks, Wesley Hicks, Nathaniel Fortenberry, Tony Drake Chassion IV, Savannah Sengsourivong, Jordan Doucet and Jacob Doucet; two sisters-in-law, Lily Blanchard and Lily Lamperez; a special great-niece Danielle Hulin; and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, George “Shute” Delcambre; her mother, Loria Meyers Suire Blanchard Lamperez; her father, Lovencie Lamperez; her biological father — whom she never knew, Raul Hubert Blanchard; her father-in-law Obert Delcambre; her mother-in-law Olivia Huval Delcambre; brothers Oday Suire (Espazie), Francis “Bee” Suire (Mary), Hubert Blanchard, Lovelace Blanchard (Lucillia “T-Yie”), Murphy Blanchard (Gloria), Paul Blanchard (Anna), Doris “Noone” Lamperez (Loretta) and Gilbert “T’Cher” Lamperez; a very special sister-in-law Irene Isabella “Nanny” Delcambre; grandchild Patricia Lynel Comb; and great-grandchild Hannah Lynel Kohnke.
Evelyn, who was affectionately called Maw Maw, was born in Iberia Parish on January 29, 1923. Although she only had a 5th grade education, she had a brilliant, creative mind. Evelyn was a self-taught seamstress, who felt God bestowed her with her gift. Her talent and skill were known far and wide and shared with many devoted customers for decades. She was a fashion designer and businesswoman in her own right, able to create clothing from descriptions or pictures, creating her own sewing patterns, even designing and hand-stitching wedding gowns. She would work diligently for a year to create her grandchildren a “birthday box” which consisted of clothes she created from fabric scraps from her many customers. These boxes were opened with great anticipation and joy each year. She continued sewing until she was stricken with dementia, at which point she continued to “thread her needle” using a straw and fork and “hand-stitching” a hem on her bed sheets.
Evelyn was a devout Catholic and faithful member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help and would get her daily exercise walking to attend Mass each day. Anyone who was blessed to know her quickly learned what love truly was. She had a kind heart and generous spirit and never had a bad word to say. She lived by the rule “if you have nothing good to say, say nothing at all.” When life’s hurdles would sometimes get in the way, her famous words, with a twinkle in her eye, were “C’est la vie,” because she always rested in her deep and abiding faith. We were blessed that she imparted this wisdom to our family and we promise to carry on her legacy, until we are together again. Her family was her most treasured possession and she spoiled all her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren, each of us knowing that we were her “favorite.”
The family would like to thank the staff at New Iberia Manor South for their years of exceptional, loving care. Special thanks to her nurse Tricia, who we affectionately call her Earth Angel, who was there with her until the very end.
Pellerin Funeral Home, 502 Jefferson Terrace Blvd., New Iberia, LA 70560, 365-3331, is in charge of the arrangements.