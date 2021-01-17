Funeral services will be held for Mrs. Eve LeBlanc Bush, 80, on Monday, January 18, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the David Funeral Home Chapel with Father Ed Degeyter officiating. Interment will follow at Holy Family Cemetery.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, January 17, 2021, from 3 p.m. until 9 p.m., and resume on Monday, January 18, 2021, from 8 a.m. until time of service. A Rosary will be prayed lead by the Men’s Rosary Group in the funeral home on Sunday evening at 6 p.m..
A native of Olivier and resident of New Iberia, Ms. Eve passed away on Friday, January 15, 2021, at her home surrounded by her family. Ms. Eve was a loving and caring woman, devoted to her husband and family. She was a wonderful cook. Her cooking was very well known and she enjoyed feeding family and friends. She also enjoyed trips to the casino, getting her hair and nails done and traveling. She will be missed dearly by all.
She is survived by her children Mary Abshire and husband Roland of New Iberia, Lee Derouen of New Iberia, Kenneth Bush of Bacliff, Texas, and Ashley Bush Sr. of Bacliff, Texas; grandchildren Nick Derouen and wife Ashlyn of New Iberia, Stevie Segura and husband Todd “T.J.” of Erath, Brayton Waldmann and companion Erica Duval of Bacliff, Texas, Eleni Derouen of New Iberia, Alexis Derouen of New Iberia, Kaylynn Carrizoza of Clayton, North Carolina, Patience Mora and husband Fabian of Tyler, Texas, John Bush of St. Martinville, Bianca Bush of St. Martinville, Ashley Bush Jr. of St. Martinville and Lilly Bush of St. Martinville; great-grandchildren Makayla and Easton Derouen of New Iberia, Aubree and Westlyn Waldmann of Bacliff, Texas, Vivian Segura of Erath, Kollins Broussard, Alayah Derouen, Gabriel Bentley and Kyler Bentley all of New Iberia; niece Joyce Rodrigue; and numerous other nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 15 years, John Bush Jr.; parents, Clement and Clothide Legnon LeBlanc; brothers Stanley LeBlanc, Whitney LeBlanc and Antoine LeBlanc; and sisters Cecile Olander, Hazel Anderson and Marie Romero.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are Nick Derouen, Lee Derouen, Brayton Waldmann, Kenneth Bush, Ashley Bush Sr. and Matt Laporte.
Honorary pallbearers will be “T.J.” Segura, Mike Rodrigue and all of Ms. Eve’s great-grandchildren.
The family would like to thank Dr. Jason D. Landry and staff and also Audubon Hospice for their care and compassion.
In lieu of flowers, donation can be made in Ms. Eve’s honor to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
In order to help keep the community safe we will honor the July 13, 2020 Louisiana Mandates. All families and their guests are required to wear a face covering while at the funeral home. Thank you for your understanding during this unprecedented time.
