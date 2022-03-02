Funeral services will be conducted for Eva Lewis, 80, at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 4, 2022, at Lighthouse Missionary Baptist Church, 321 Center Street, with Bishop James Proctor, officiating and Superintendent Donald Lancelin, eulogist. Interment will follow at St. Edward Catholic Church Cemetery.
Visitation will be observed from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Thursday, March 3, 2022, at Journet & Bolden Funeral Home, 711 S. Corinne Street and will resume from 8 a.m. until time of service on Friday, March 4, 2022, at Lighthouse Missionary Baptist Church. All guests of the family are asked to adhere to CDC/local guidelines by wearing face masks and practicing social distancing.
Eva Mae Fuselier Landry Lewis was a servant leader who embraced humanity with the unconditional love of Christ. On June 6, 1941, in New Iberia, the late William and Bertha Porter Fuselier welcomed the fourth of their five children.
The audacious, young girl accepted Christ at an early age and was baptized by the late Rev. I. Cain at Cottrell Chapel C.M.E. Church in New Iberia. She blossomed into a beautiful young lady and was a proud graduate of Jonas Henderson High School, Class of 1959, Section 4. Her tenacious spirit and loving heart captured the eye of Lennis (Junior Boy) Landry Jr. with whom she united in holy matrimony after being introduced by his sister and her classmate from third grade and lifelong friend Brenda Landry Chretien. Eva and Junior Boy had seven children before his untimely death on February 19, 1970, in the Jefferson Island salt mine. Years later, she met and married another salt miner, the late Leonard (Sweetie) Lewis Jr. That union came with his three children,and they soon added their own, Shawntell, which completed the blended family.
Eva was employed by Iberia Parish School board for over 30 years, initially in the cafeteria at Pesson Elementary School and later transitioning to a long career in special education. She made lifelong friends during her years at Iberia Special Services Center (ISSC) and Anderson Middle School until her retirement. She simply loved learning, children and was still holding “classes” with her great-grandchildren anytime they were around for more than five minutes. Never meeting a stranger, her compassionate and gentle spirit brought love, laughter and positive change wherever she entered and with whomever she spoke. Everyone was equal in her eyes and her presence was graced with the undeniable anointing of God and her unmistakable smile.
With the prompting of the Holy Spirit, Eva left Cottrell and joined the First Church of God in Christ (C.O.G.I.C.), New Iberia where she served without fail until her peaceful passing. A born leader’s devotion is innate, which was apparent in Eva’s unparalleled dedication and support of her pastor as well as her tireless service as treasurer, Sr. Choir member, prayer warrior, Sunday School and Bible Study teacher at her local church. Her service extended to the district and jurisdictional level. She proudly serves as a licensed missionary for nearly 25 years in the Ambassador District (Franklin) of the Historical First Jurisdiction of Louisiana and served in various auxiliaries, including the women’s department as head of Purity Band and as president of the youth department. Moreover, she taught youth classes during the annual convocation, instilling Godly principles still producing “good fruit.” While Missionary Lewis never worked for recognition, her dedication was appreciated by many as she always answered the call to serve with a pure heart.
Missionary Lewis’ community service was no less dedicated and varied. Her efforts were many but were concentrated in her service to her neighbors of the West End and the community at large. She was a founding board member of the West End Council of Neighborhood Associations, mentor to students at Johnston-Hopkins Elementary School, volunteer at the Iberia Parish Council on Aging and an advocate for a fair and just society by encouraging Godly participation in our government through the vote. If you stood with her for more than five minutes, she would have you registered and on the way to the polls every election. In July 2020, she was featured as one of the six Women Making A Difference in their communities showcased by Acadiana Lifestyles Magazine and was recently honored with The Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award signed by President Joseph R. Biden and presented by Ghadur Court No. 129, Auxiliary of A.E.A.O.N.M.S., Inc. for a lifetime commitment to building “a stronger nation through volunteer service.” Sister Eva simply lived a Godly lifestyle for others to follow, was always available for sound Christian counsel, a smile or an ear to listen. She had many gifts, the greatest of all being her legacy of love for Jesus.
She leaves in God’s care five sons, Terrell Landry (Yolanda) of New Iberia, Lennis Landry III (Betty) of Jeanerette, Donald Ray Landry (Beverly) of Schertz, Texas, Woodson Landry (Carla) of Vine Grove, Kentucky and William Landry (Brenda) of Pearland, Texas; two stepsons, Redgy Dean Lewis of Baldwin and Craig Lewis of Sioux Falls, South Dakota; three daughters, Troyetta Lynette Landry of Oakland, California, Lori Ann Landry of Jeanerette and Shawntell Lewis of New Iberia; one stepdaughter, Lori Ann Lewis (Charles) Freeman of Fort Worth, Texas; her brother William Arthur Fuselier of New Iberia; sister Ethel F. Norbert of New Iberia; 23 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; three godchildren; brothers and sisters-in-law Mrs. Bernadette Lewis Stewart, Mrs. Dianne Landry Freeman, Mrs. Rose Landry Joseph, Mrs. Linda Lewis Jackson, Mrs. Addie Lewis Manuel, Leon and Elnora Lewis, Henry Lee and Elnora Lewis Chretien, Eddie Lee and Brenda Landry Chretien, Mr. Terry C. Landry Sr. and Mr. Richard Landry and Michael and Pamela F. Landry; and a host of special friends, nieces, nephews, family and extended family.
Eva Mae Fuselier Landry Lewis was preceded in death by her parents; in-laws Mr. and Mrs. Lennis Landry Sr. and Mr. and Mrs. Leonard Lewis Sr.; two sisters, Helen F. Joseph and Virginia F. Allen; six brothers-in-law, Gerald Joseph, Joseph Stewart, Rev. Acie Freeman Sr., Warren Joseph, Rev. Willie Jackson and Harold Manuel; two sisters-in-law, Sharon Broussard Landry and Faye Sparrow Landry; and a “bonus” daughter Ms. Catherine Wilson.
Serving as active pallbearers will be her grandsons Flannwellyn P. Pierre, Jordon D. Jones, Miles F. Landry, Tre L. Landry, Tyler L. Landry, Malcolm E. Landry, Diallo D. Landry and Trevor R. Harrell.
Serving as honorary pallbearers will be William A. Fuselier, Redgy D. Lewis, Craig Lewis, Brandon M. Barrett, Shea Michael Williams, Adrian Wilson, Kermit Joseph, Kevin Collins, Joseph Tony Collins, Olle Toby and the men of Jonas Henderson High School, Class of 1959.
Condolences can be expressed to the family at www.journetandboldenfuneralhome.com.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Journet & Bolden Funeral Home, 711 S. Corinne Street, New Iberia, LA, 70560, 337-369-3638.