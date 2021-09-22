A funeral service will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, September 22, 2021, at Pellerin Funeral Home New Iberia for Eva Dore Bonin, 71, who passed away on Sunday, September 19, 2021, at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center. Rev. Keith Landry will officiate.
The family requests that visiting hours be observed at the funeral home from 3 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Wednesday.
A resident of St. Martinville, Eva Dore Bonin was born in New Iberia on January 29, 1950, to the late Leo Paul Dore and Hilda Bodin Dore. Eva lived a simple life and was devoted to her family. She was a great cook and raised a lot of children, including half of her grandchildren. She enjoyed watching western shows, fishing and simply sitting at her table playing Yahtzee, drinking coffee and smoking cigarettes. Eva was a very caring and loving person and will be deeply missed.
Mrs. Bonin is survived by a daughter, Annette Davis (Glenn) of Pasadena, Texas; three sons, Alfred Bonin (Ellen) of St. Martinville, Paul Bonin (Christine) of New Iberia and Joseph Bonin of Haughton; companion of 37 years Randy Bourque of St. Martinville; four siblings, Ilene Smith (Hallet) of St. Martinville, Gail Domingue (Gerald) of Franklin, Albert Dore of Lafayette and Irene Smith of Breaux Bridge; 14 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and a great-great granddaughter.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three siblings, Anna Smith, Dorothy Norris and Jimmy Dore.
Pellerin Funeral Home, 502 Jefferson Terrace Blvd., New Iberia, LA 70560, 365-3331, is in charge of the arrangements.
