Funeral services will be held for Eustache Trahan on Friday, September 17, 2021, at 10 a.m. at David Funeral Home Chapel with Fr. Matthew Hebert as the celebrant. Interment will follow at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Cemetery.
The family requested visitation from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Friday, September 17, 2021, at David Funeral Home.
Eustache Trahan was born on March 18, 1937, to Edith Trahan in Milton. He was adopted at a young age by Leon and Onezima Trahan.
Eustache was a man of strong work ethic. He loved his job and the people he worked with. He enjoyed watching sports on TV and he would invite the neighbors and their children to come over and play ball in his backyard. He liked to fish and be outdoors as well as many other hobbies.
He is survived by his nephews Albert Maturin (Mary Alice) of New Iberia and Alvin Maturin (Judy); great-nieces Catina Bordelon (Daniel) of Carencro, Mona Lanier of South Carolina, Christy Labry (Justin) of Texas, Gina Daigle (Orsen Jr.) of Louisiana; one great-nephew Derk Maturin (Dawn) of Georgia; and his roommate Willie Reaux of New Iberia.
Serving as pallbearers will be Willie Reaux, Rocky Romero, Albert Maturin and Daniel Bordelon.
Eustache was preceded in death by his mother, Edith Trahan; adopted parents, Leon and Onezima Trahan; and his siblings Evelie Maturin, Mary Louise Romero and Elvar Trahan.
To help keep the community safe we will honor the August 1, 2021, Louisiana Mandates. All families and their guests are required to wear a face covering while at the funeral home. Thank you for your understanding during this unprecedented time.
David Funeral Home of New Iberia, 1101 Trotter St., 369-6336, is in charge of the arrangements.
To plant a tree in memory of Eustache Trahan as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.