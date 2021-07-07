Euniva Berard

ST. MARTINVILLE — A graveside memorial service will be celebrated for Euniva Rita Berard, 92, at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 10, 2021, at St. Michael’s Cemetery. Fr. Michael DeBlanc Jr will be the celebrant of the service.
Euniva was born in St. Martinville on Aug. 16, 1928, to the late Anicet and Aurelia Berard. She passed away on Sunday, July 4, 2021, at her residence in St. Martinville.
Euniva served as the chief deputy for the St. Martinville Clerk of Court for many years. She enjoyed fishing and was very artistic and loved painting.
She is survived by her sister Aurelia B. Guirard of St. Martinville and numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by five brothers, Anicet Jr., Adolph, Blanc, Savie “Kelu” and Felix “Peck” Berard; and five sisters, Lona B. Broussard, Louise B. DeBlanc, Arsene B. Garbarino, Clofa B. Hebert and Anne B. Lafosse.
