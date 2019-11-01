Eunice Franklin, age 68, passed away on Tuesday, October 22, 2019, in Sugar Land, Texas. She was born on November 13, 1950, in Lafayette and was raised in New Iberia. Eunice was the second of eight children born to the late Wesley Hypolite Jr. and Gertrude Thibodeaux. She attended Jonas Henderson High School in New Iberia. She married George Franklin Sr. in 1968 and this union blessed them with one son. In 1977, Eunice attended Delta Business College and obtained her Medical Assistant certification. In 1980, she relocated to Petersburg, Virginia, along with her son and eventually was joined by her nephew Hasaan Hypolite. Eunice always worked in a medical environment initially as a Nurse’s Aide and later in her career as a Senior Hospital Insurance Billing Specialist.
Eunice loved good food and socializing with family and friends. God, family and friends were most important to her. Her strength laid in her commitment to others and her never ending strife to do the right thing. She was strong, wise and courageous; while maintaining the highest ethical and moral standards.
She was preceded in death by her father and mother, Wesley Hypolite Jr. and Gertrude Thibodeaux; brothers Theodore (Charlie) and Harold (Boo); sister Louisa; former husband, George Franklin Sr.; grandfather, Wesley Hypolite Sr.; grandmother, Clothide Antoine; and aunt Margaret Antoine.
Eunice is survived by her son George Franklin Jr. (Willie Mae); grandchildren Martavious and Brittney; three great-grandchildren; four siblings, Wesley Hypolite III, Patricia Hypolite, Donald Hypolite and Clyde Thibodeaux (Janice); in addition to a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
The Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Star Pilgrim Baptist Church, 423 E. Pershing Street, New Iberia, LA 70560.
Interment will follow at Beau Pre Cemetery in Jeanerette.
Visitation will be held on Saturday at the church 8 a.m. until the time of the service.
Condolences may be expressed at www.fletcherfuneralhomes.org.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home, 369-3341, 609 West Admiral Doyle Drive, New Iberia, LA 70560.