Eunice Bourque Derouen

COTEAU — A Mass of Christian burial will be held for Mrs. Eunice Bourque Derouen, 76, on March 12, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church with Brian Harrington to serve as the celebrant.

Entombment will follow at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Cemetery.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. and resume on Thursday, from 8 a.m. until time of the service. A recitation of the Rosary will be prayed in the funeral home on Wednesday evening at 7 p.m.

A native and lifelong resident of Coteau, Mrs. Derouen passed away on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loving family. She enjoyed playing Pokeno and Bonko with her friends. Mrs. Derouen had a beautiful flower garden and enjoyed tending to it. But her greatest love of all was spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a kind and sweet woman and will be missed by many.

She is survived by her husband, Glenn Derouen of Coteau; children Roxanne Lavergne and husband Troy of Coteau, Nelson Derouen of Coteau, Nic Derouen of Coteau and Dean Derouen and wife Jamie of Coteau; grandchildren Hope Sonnier and husband David of Youngsville, Jarrad Lavergne and wife Hanna of Youngsville, Heather Romero of New Iberia, Nicole Derouen of Youngsville, Lance Derouen of Houma, Lakyn Derouen of Coteau and Legend Derouen of Coteau; great-grandchildren Collyns Sonnier, Cori Sonnier, Connor Sonnier, Luke Lavergne, Kami Menard, Cody Romero, Baylan Romero and Collin Leblanc; sister Jean Sanders of Florida; and one brother, Jeffery Bourque of Eunice.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Alex and Rena Touchet Bourque; sister Inez Boudoin; and three brothers, Dudley Bourque, Felix Bourque and Joseph “Black” Bourque.

Honored to serve as Pallbearers are Troy Lavergne, Jarrad Lavergne, David Sonnier, Steve Bourque, Ricky Bourque and Keith Boudoin.

Honorary Pallbearers will be Dean Derouen and Jeffery Bourque.

The family would like to thank Hospice of Acadiana for their care and compassion.

In lieu of flowers, donation can be made in Mrs. Derouen’s honor to Hospice of Acadiana.

Family and friends may sign the guest register book and/or send condolences at www.davidfuneralhome.org.

David Funeral Home of New Iberia, 1101 Trotter St., 369-6336, is in charge of the arrangements.

