A Mass of Christian burial will be conducted for Eugene Romero, 90, at 1 p.m. on Saturday, January 16, 2021, at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church in Delcambre. Fr. Donald Bernard will officiate. Interment will follow at the church mausoleum immediately following the service.
A gathering of family and friends will be held at Evangeline Funeral Home of New Iberia on Saturday from 9 a.m. until the service time. A Rosary will be prayed by the Men’s Rosary Group at 10:30 a.m.
A native and resident of New Iberia, Mr. Romero passed away on Wednesday, January 13, 2021, at Iberia Medical Center.
Eugene was a hardworking and dedicated man. He was a workaholic and never liked to stay idle for too long. Eugene started his career in the oilfield, doing every job from driller to tool pusher. After his retirement, unwilling to sit still, Eugene began working at the local golf courses. He helped out at Squirrel Run and Tri-Parish for many years. Eugene raced and raised his own horses and enjoyed played Boureé. He was a proud member of the Knights of Columbus #3425 and was a 3rd degree Knight. A loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend, Eugene will be truly and deeply missed by all those who knew and loved him.
He is survived by his loving wife, Jenny Lopez Romero; sons Wayne Romero (Gloria) and Trent Romero (Nicole); daughter Jessica Stein (Stevie); grandchildren Brooks Romero, Cody Stein (Jamie), Latrelle (Dustin) Babineaux, Garritt Romero and Addison Romero; and great-grandchildren Colton Romero, Davin Romero, Embrie Romero, Gauge Babineaux and Avery Babineaux.
He was preceded in death by his parents, O’Neil Romero and Paula LeBlanc Romero; brother Joseph Romero; and nephew Donald Romero.
Pallbearers will be Dustin Babineaux, Cody Stein, Brooks Romero, Garritt Romero, Kevin Buteaux and Joey Lopez.
Honorary pallbearers will be Stevie Stein, Trent Romero, Wayne Romero and Ulysse Lopez.
Evangeline Funeral Home of New Iberia is in charge of the arrangements.