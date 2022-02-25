COTEAU — A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Friday, February 25, 2022, at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church in New Iberia, for Eugene Reaux Sr., 76, who passed away on Tuesday, February 22, 2022. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Rev. Brian Harrington will be the celebrant.
Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Thursday at Pellerin Funeral Home and will continue from 8 a.m. until 10:15 a.m. on Friday. A Rosary, led by the Men’s Rosary Group, will be prayed at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday.
A devoted husband of 58 years to his late wife Susie and an amazing father and grandfather, Eugene passed away peacefully on February 22, 2022, with his children by his side. He lived a humble life by his famous quote “One day at a time.”
Eugene was a superintendent who worked at the Port of Iberia for over 45 years where he then retired. Not long after, he worked part-time for an oilfield company where he became known as “Tunie Pop.” Over the years, his admirable work ethic inspired his children to mirror the same work values.
In his free time Eugene enjoyed hunting and fishing and trawling on his boat Sue Lynn. He also enjoyed casino hopping in the “cheese box” with his “Rat Pack” buddies. Eugene leaves behind a legacy of family first, love, kindness and forgiveness. His daughter is and will remain forever, a daddy’s “little girl” and his son will always be his best friend.
His children and grandchildren were his pride and joy. His great-grandchildren were the ones who, by the mere mention of their names, brought a smile to his face. To know him was to love him and he will be deeply missed by all.
Survivors include his son Eugene “Tunie” Reaux Jr. (Rhonda) of Coteau; daughter Joy Reaux Latiolais (Rene) of St. Martinville; seven grandchildren, Kiersten Reaux Turner (Joshua), Hannah Reaux Cotone (Cody), Amanda Reaux Clay (Nik), Mallorie Reaux (fiance Hunter Delcambre), Jacob Latiolais (Alex-Kaye), Kyle Latiolais and Brandi Latiolais Soileau (Brandon); nine great-grandchildren, Mason Turner, Ellie Turner, Aubri Turner, Reid Cotone, Emmi Cotone, Rhet Cotone, Hallie Soileau, Aubrey Soileau and Evie Soileau; sister Janet Aucoin (companion Anthony Landry) of New Iberia; brother Willie “Bee” Reaux Jr. of New Iberia; sister-in-law Caroline Reaux of New Iberia; brother-in-law George Mazerole Sr. (Stella) of Coteau; and godchildren Melissa Mixon and Joey Aucoin.
He was preceded in death by his wife Susie Mazerole Reaux; father Willie Reaux Sr.; mother Louise Bennet Rouly Reaux; brother Glynn Reaux; sister Rosa (Clifford “T.B.”) Tomplait; sister-in-law Myrtle (Murphy) Mire; and brother-in-law Ronnie Aucoin.
Pallbearers will be Joshua Turner, Cody Cotone, Nik Clay, Hunter Delcambre, Kyle Latiolais and Jacob Latiolais.
Honorary pallbearers include Henry Mixon, George Mazerole Sr., Raymond Norris and Willie “Bee” Reaux Jr.
