Funeral services for Eugene Joseph Boudreaux will be held Friday, October 18, 2019, during an 11 a.m. Mass of Christian burial at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in Baldwin. Father Christopher Cambre will be the celebrant for the Mass and conduct the services.
Following the Mass he will be laid to rest with Military Honors in the Franklin Cemetery Mausoleum with his beloved Grace.
Serving as Pallbearers will be Jacob Punch, Carlton Sauce, Ryan Boudreaux, Shane Segura Sr., Shane Segura Jr., Brandon Sauce and Tyler Istre.
The family requests that visiting hours be observed Thursday at Ibert’s Mortuary from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m., with the Holy Rosary being prayed at 7 p.m. Visitation will resume at 8 a.m. on Friday at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church and continue until Mass time.
Gene, as he was affectionately known, was born in Louisa on September 25, 1931, one of six children born to Leonce and Lillian Boudreaux. He married the love of his life Grace Hebert on June 20, 1954, and the two were blessed with three children, Leon, Angela and Tammy. A longtime resident of Franklin, Gene passed away peacefully at his home at the age of 88 in the afternoon hours of Tuesday, October 15, 2019, surrounded in love by family.
Gene was a veteran of the United States Army, having served stateside during the Korean War. He worked for the St. Mary Parish Consolidated Gravity Drainage District No. 1 as a dragline operator, retiring in 1991 after 30 years of service. Aside from his strong work ethic, Gene had a passion for growing a garden. This passion grew to include various fruit trees and pecan trees. He could often be found sitting under his carport in his rocking chair with his wife enjoying a nice breeze and taking in God’s beauty in nature as well as watching passersby come and go about their daily outings. He especially loved when those passersby stopped in for a visit, usually to chat about his garden and seek his advice or simply to share a cup of coffee and shoot the breeze. But by far what brought the most joy to his heart was spending time with his family and dear friends. Whether it was for a holiday, birthday or no particular reason at all, being surrounded by those he loved always put a twinkle in his eye and warmed his heart. He will truly be missed by all who were fortunate to have known him.
Those he leaves to cherish his memory include his three children, Leon Boudreaux and his wife Missy, Angela “Angie” Boudreaux Punch and her husband Camile and Tammy Boudreaux Guillotte and her husband Dwayne; six grandchildren, Bambie B. Segura and her husband Shane, Brandie B. Sauce and her husband Carlton, Jacob Punch and his wife Kera, Ashley Punch and her fiancé Tyler Istre, Emily G. Boudreaux and her husband Ryan and Mackenzie Guillotte; one step-grandchild, Taryn Mayea and her husband Nick; seven great-grandchildren, Brandon Michael Sauce, Carlie Theresa Sauce, Shane Jude Segura Jr., Briana Judy Segura, Charlotte Grace Boudreaux, Nathan James Punch and Lucy Gene Boudreaux; three step-great-grandchildren, Cameron Mayea, Sterlyn Mayea and Grayson Mayea; one great-great-grandchild, Gabriella Sauce; one brother, L.J. Boudreaux and his wife, Cathlene; and three sisters, Eula Mae LeBlanc, Gloria Tauzin and her husband, Harold and Eve Ann Fullen.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Grace Hebert Boudreaux; his parents, Leonce Paul Boudreaux and Lillian Sullivan Boudreaux; one brother, James Stevens; one sister, Aline Stevens Peltier; and a daughter-in-law Theresa Champagne Boudreaux.
A heartfelt thank you is extended by the Boudreaux family for the loving and compassionate care given to Gene by the staffs of Franklin Home Care and Heart of Hospice, Dr. Roland Degeyter and his staff, the staff of Franklin Foundation Hospital; Suzanne Stirling and the staff of Cashway Pharmacy and especially Gene’s caregivers, Wilda Howard, Raeschell Franklin, Ramona Benjamin, Leona Crappell, Deborah Bruce, Heidi Curry, Veronica Rushing, Nancy Dumesnil, Mackenzie Guillotte and Brandie Sauce. The family would also like to thank everyone for the many prayers, calls, texts and visits that helped to carry them through this most difficult time.
