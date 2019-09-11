LOREAUVILLE — Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, September 13, 2019, at Pellerin Funeral Home in New Iberia for Eugene Delcambre, 70, who passed away on Saturday, September 7, 2019, in Loreauville.
Interment will follow in the Broussard Cemetery.
Rev. Ed Degeyter will officiate.
A gathering of family and friends will be Thursday from 2 p.m. until 9 p.m. at Pellerin Funeral Home. A Rosary, led by the Men’s Rosary Group, will be prayed at 7 p.m. on Thursday. Visitation will continue on Friday from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m.
A resident of Loreauville, Mr. Delcambre was born on January 4, 1949, to the late Harry and Lilly Delcambre. He worked in the salt mines for Morton Salt and he enjoyed fishing and playing softball.
Survivors include his sons Casey Delcambre and wife Kasey of Henry and Michael Delcambre of Erath; daughter Jessie Delcambre of Grand Isle; brother Harry Delcambre Jr.; sisters Earline Delcambre of Lydia and Luther Delcambre of North Carolina; ten grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Waldene LeBlanc Delcambre; brothers Curtis Delcambre and Haywood Delcambre; and sisters Audrey Landry and Jean Leleux.
To view online obituary, and sign guest book, please go to www.pellerinfuneralhome.com
