JEANERETTE — A graveside service will be conducted for Etta G. Lasseigne on Monday, November 1, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Beau Pre’ Mausoleum Chapel with Fr. Ed Degeyter officiating the services. A recitation of the Holy Rosary will begin at 10:30 a.m. graveside.
Etta G. Lasseigne, 83, passed away at 6:15 p.m. on Wednesday, October 27, 2021, at her residence in Jeanerette.
Etta was born on August 2, 1938, to Elmo and Olga Segura Greig St. Martinville. She loved spending time with her family. She was a notary, bookkeeper and a talented seamstress. She also enjoyed trips to Cypress Bayou Casino.
Former memberships included president of 4-H Club, St. Martinville Jaycee Jaynes, Catholic Daughters of America, St. Martinville Fourth of July Parade Committee, Mothers March of Dimes Chairman, Louisiana Riches Charter Member, American Business Woman’s Association of New Iberia and Jeanerette Business and Professional Women.
She is survived by her four children, Ulysses Lasseigne Jr. (Jenny) of Parks, Alicia Poirier (Mickey) of New Iberia, Alyson Evans (Glenn) of St. Martinville and Amelia Lasseigne of Opelousas; siblings Eddy Greig of St. Martinville and Errol Greig of St. Martinville; eleven grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents Elmo and Olga Segura Greig; one daughter Tina Lasseigne; and one sister Edmae Greig.
The family wishes to extended a special thanks to the staff of Hospice of Acadiana for all the kindness, love and support that they showed towards their mother.