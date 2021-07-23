Ethel Thompson

A Mass of Christian burial will be held for Mrs. Ethel O. Thompson, also known as “Putch,” 87, the former Ethel Oppenheimer, at 11 a.m. Friday, July 23, 2021, at Saint Nicholas Catholic Church with Fr. Randy Courville serving as celebrant. Entombment will follow at Saint Nicholas Catholic Church Mausoleum.
A gathering of family and friends will be from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Friday at the funeral home with a Rosary to be recited at 9 a.m.
A native and resident of Patoutville, she passed at 11:28 a.m. Tuesday at her residence surrounded by her family.
She was a faithful member of Saint Nicholas Catholic Church. In addition, she was a member of the Holy Name Society.
She leaves to cherish her memory four sons, Perry Thompson (Patricia) of New Iberia, Terry Thompson (Ursula) of Patoutville, Jeremiah Thompson Jr. (Terri) of Jeanerette and Tommy Manuel (Diane) of Thibodeaux; and three daughters, Peggy Boutte (Walter Jr.) of Patoutville, Judy Thompson (Tim Merrick) of New Iberia and Ernadean Thompson (Jay Johnson), both of Lafayette.
She also leaves go cherish one brother, Carlton Oppenheimer (Peggy) of New Iberia; one brother-in-law, Louis Thompson (Alice) of Grand Marais; three sister-in-laws, Leona Thompson of Grand Marais, Jacqueline Thompson of Katy, Texas and Mary Murphy of Denver, Colorado; two godchildren, Paul Raymond and Catherine “Cat” Boutte; 20 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jeremiah Thompson Sr.; parents, Nicholas and Elizabeth Oppenheimer; two brothers, Melvin and Alton Oppenheimer; one sister, Elvina Touriac; and grandson Melvin Thompson.
Active pallbearers will be Jeremy Boutte, Perry Thompson Jr., Micheal Hills Jr., Jeremiah Thompson III, Elston Touriac, William or Nicholas Touriac.
Honorary pallbearers will be Perry Thompson Sr., Terry Thompson, Jeremiah Thompson Jr., Tommy Manuel, Justin Hills, Carlton Oppenheimer, Louis Thompson and Peter Boutte.
Special thanks to Hospice of Acadiana, Takeisha White, Doris Olivier, Fletcher Funeral Homes Staff and St Nicholas Church Family.
Arrangements are under the direction of Fletcher Funeral Home 609 West Admiral Doyle Drive New Iberia, LA 70560.
Condolences may be expressed at www.fletcherfuneralhomes.org.