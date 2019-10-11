A Home-going celebration will be held for Ethel Mae Gregoire, 74, at 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 12, 2019, at Fletcher Funeral Home Chapel, 609 W. Admiral Doyle Dr. in New Iberia. Minister Trent Davis will officiate the services.
A private family interment will follow at St. Edward Cemetery.
Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday at the funeral home until time of service. A Rosary will be recited at 11:30 a.m.
Ethel was born on Tuesday, November 28, 1944, to the union of the late Arthur Gregoire Sr. and Ethel Mae Gardner Gregoire in New Iberia. She attended Henderson High School then relocated her senior year to Port Arthur, Texas. She graduated from Lincoln High School, Class of 1962. She had a warm spirit and loved her family. She was baptized into the Catholic faith at St. Edward Catholic Church. Even though she struggled with health challenges, she maintained a steadfast faith in God.
In addition to being reunited with her parents, she also joins her daughter, LouAnna Gregoire; a sister, Beulah Ray Gardner Gregoire; step-mother Louann Gregoire; and two grandchildren. Ethel peacefully entered eternal rest on Wednesday, October 2, 2019, in New Iberia.
Ethel leaves many cherished memories with her two daughters, Zenobia Charles of New Iberia and Mary (Curtis Sr.) Payne of Breaux Bridge; her four siblings, Mary (Walter) Mouton, Eugenia (Russell) Polk, Arthur (Angie) Gregoire Jr. and Richard (Cynthia) Gregoire, all of New Iberia; seven grandchildren, Brianna (Lellande Sr.) Davis, Tramaine Payne, Curtis Payne Jr. Brandon Payne, Jaquan (Kayla) Payne, Rayvon Charles and Javon Marks; four great-grandchildren, Briley Payne, Lellande Davis Jr., Kylie Payne and Logan Davis; a special cousin Myrel “Maxine” Fontenette; great- nephew Bashonnon Butler; a host of nieces, nephews, godchildren, other relatives and friends who loved her dearly.
