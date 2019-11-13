DELCAMBRE — Funeral services will be conducted for Ethel LeBlanc Duhon, age 73, at 11 a.m. on Thursday, November 14, 2019, at Evangeline Funeral Home with Fr. Andre Metrejean officiating.
Interment will follow at Our Lady of the Lake Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Wednesday with a Rosary at 7 p.m. The funeral home will reopen at 8 a.m. on Thursday until service time.
A native and resident of New Iberia, she passed away at 9:15 p.m. on Sunday, November 10, 2019, at Lafayette General Medical Center.
Ethel was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister. She enjoyed spending time with her family and will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
She is survived by her children Becky Duhon of New Iberia, Judy Dore and husband Kevin Sr. of Patterson and Jude Duhon and his companion Rebecca Menard of New Iberia; five grandchildren, Blair Mouton and husband Francis, Brittany Dautreuil and husband Jessie, Ryan Babin, Kevin Dore Jr. and fiancé Shelby and Abigail Duhon; four great-grandchildren, Jennah Mouton, Jamison Mouton, Jaleigh Mouton and Mason Dautreuil; two sisters, Ramona Romero of Iowa, Louisiana and Velma LeBlanc of New Iberia; and three brothers, Wilbert LeBlanc and companion Caroline Rodriguez of Delcambre, Saul LeBlanc Jr. and John Renard LeBlanc, both of New Iberia.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Saul LeBlanc Sr. and Valla Boudreaux LeBlanc; two brothers, Gilbert LeBlanc Sr. and Julius LeBlanc Sr.; and one sister, Anna Lee LeBlanc Saunier.
Pallbearers will be Kevin Dore Jr., Ryan Babin, Francis Mouton, Chris LeBlanc Sr., Dustin Romero and Bryce Bertrand.
Sonny Duhon and Jessie Dautreuil will serve as Honorary Pallbearers.
Evangeline Funeral Home of Delcambre is in charge of arrangements.