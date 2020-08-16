Ethel Haynes

A Memorial Service will be held for Mrs. Ethel Farell Haynes, the former Ethel Gilbeaux, at noon Monday, August 17, 2020, at Fletcher Funeral Home with Pastor Darlene Moore officiating.
A gathering of family and friends will be held on Monday at Fletcher Funeral Home from 11 a.m. until the time of the service.
Ethel accepted Christ as her Savior and was a member of St. Peter United Methodist Church in Jeanerette, and a member of the United Methodist Women.
She leaves to cherish her memory, two sons, Charles Gilbeaux (Angela) of New Iberia and Donald Gilbeaux of Baton Rouge; three brothers, Douglas Alexander (Shirley) of LaMarque, Texas, Raymond Alexander Jr. of Houston and Wilbert Alexander of New Iberia; three sisters, Leslie Franklin of Missouri City, Texas, Thelma Alexander of Jeanerette, and Renell Daugoivetis (Douglas) of Hyde Park, New York; five grandchildren, Lawanda Robertson, Derek Robertson, Dalyn Conner, A’Shaunna Gilbeaux and Jamesha Gilbeaux; two great grandchildren, Armond Depass and Brylon Bernard; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives church family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Jessie Royal Gilbeaux and Erma Lee Limbrick Gilbeaux; stepfather, Raymond Alexander Sr. and three brothers, Wesley Gilbeaux, Timothy Minor and Albert Alexander.
Due to the CDC/local regulations, attendees must wear masks and practice social distancing at the funeral home.
Condolences may be expressed at www.fletcherfuneralhomes.org
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home, 369-3341, 609 West Admiral Doyle Drive, New Iberia, LA 70560.