Ethel Halbert Scott

A Mass of Christian burial will be conducted for Mrs. William “Scotty” Scott, the former Ethel Halbert, age 90, at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church with Fr. William Blanda officiating.
Interment will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery.
A gathering of family and friends will take place at the funeral home in New Iberia on Tuesday from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. with a Rosary at 6:30 p.m. The funeral home will reopen on Wednesday at 8 a.m. until the service time.
A native of Franklin and resident of New Iberia, Mrs. Scott passed away on Sunday, March 8, 2020, at her residence surrounded by her loving husband, children and family members.
Born on August 1, 1929, to the late Xavier and Zolide Lambert Halbert, Ethel was one of five children. She was a loving woman who will be remembered for her kind heart toward others. Ethel found such joy in helping those in need. In her younger days, she would often volunteer at St. Francis Diner and other organizations that helped families down on their luck. Ethel was a world traveler. Side by side with her husband, they visited many places such as Aruba, Italy, Fiji, St. Lucia and Australia to name a few. Ethel loved being outdoors and enjoyed the many flower gardens she had around the house. She would often take a walk to admire their beauty. Ethel worked for many year as a telephone operator. In 1968, she and her husband owned and operated Scotty’s Camper Sales which is still open to this day. A loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend, Ethel will be truly and deeply missed by all those who knew and loved her.
She is survived by her loving husband of 69 years, William “Scotty” Scott; children Margie Broussard (David Sr.), Mary LaBiche (Pat) and William W. Scott Jr. (Tina); grandchildren Giselle Flores, David Broussard Jr., Kristie Broussard, Joshua LaBiche, Jade Cox, Jordan Tyler and Ariel Louviere; great-grandchildren Bryce, Tyler, Mindi, Kailyn, Finley, Emmalyn, Whitney, Kohen, Easton and Noah; and sister-in-law Ruby Halbert.
She is preceded in death by her parents; sisters Zolide Nall, Lucille Comeaux and Charolet Marin; and brother Harold Halbert.
Pallbearers will be Walter Scott Jr., David Broussard Sr., Pat LaBiche, David Broussard Jr., Joshua LaBiche and Bryce Flores.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Richard Flores, Troy Tyler, Jeff Cox and Ryan Louviere.
To view the online obituary, video tribute and sign the guest register, please visit www.evangelinefuneralhome.com.
Evangeline Funeral Homes, Inc. of New Iberia is in charge of arrangements