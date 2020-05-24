Ethel Duplantis Delahoussaye

Ethel was born on June 18, 1934 to parents, Henry and Effie DeRouen Duplantis. She went to be with her Lord after a long struggle with dementia on April 25, 2020.
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated later.
She was a dedicated member of the Catholic Church and enjoyed teaching catechism and singing in the choir with her granddaughters, Loren and Adrienne. Daily she prayed the Rosary and prayed for her loved ones.
Growing up in Avery Island, she shared many stories of exploring the Island with her brothers, Wilton “T-Wit” Fitch and Johnny and Sammy Duplantis. She especially loved playing baseball in the cow pastures.
Ethel met her love, Elmo Delahoussaye, one Saturday at a dance. They married on November 29, 1952. They dreamed of starting a family, but it took them ten years before welcoming their precious baby boy, Steven Jude. A few years later their family was completed as they brought home a baby girl, Andrea D. Purdy. During those long 10 years of praying for their own children, they enjoyed a house full of nieces and nephews. Their oldest niece, Jenny Fuselier, couldn’t pronounce Aunt Ethel correctly, it came out as “Aunt Aggie” as she is still fondly remembered by this name today. So many have very fond memories with Aunt Aggie and Uncle Mo. Her caring ways, compassion and nurturing heart are a few attributes that remind us of her devotion to God and family.
Andrea married Gene “Skip” Purdy and Ethel began dreaming of grandchildren. She loved reading books, preparing “healthy” meals, nursing injuries, playing with her grandchildren (even catching lizards and frogs with Thomas) and just being Granny to Loren P. Kupihea (Brok), Adrienne P. Harless (Ted) and Thomas P. Purdy and girlfriend, Allyson Provost.
Steven married Christine Darby and his dream of becoming a father became reality when he adopted her four beautiful daughters, Kristen, Ashley and Katlyn Delahoussaye and Alexsis D. Maturin (Seth).
Ethel spoke many times of having great-grandchildren and prayed for that day that she could welcome and enjoy them. Before dementia overcame her, she was able to love and enjoy four Greats! She will rejoice in knowing that she now has 20 little ones that adored her. She was a great “Aggie,” an outstanding Mom but really shined as “Granny”!
As the children grew older, Elmo and Ethel purchased their first motorhome. They enjoyed camping with family and the many friends they met as members of the Bayou Rambler’s Camping Club. She enjoyed their monthly campouts with the club, where she enjoyed playing cards with the ladies. They were proud to visit almost every state. One of their most memorable trips was to Canada with friends and granddaughter, Adrienne.
She was preceded in death by her son Steven Jude Delahoussaye; grandson Ethan Thomas Purdy; granddaughter Kristen Lynn Delahoussaye; brother Johnny Duplantis; sisters-in-law Lucy Dubois Fitch and Elgine Delahoussaye Norris; and brothers-in-law Donald Norris and Louis Lancon.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in memory of Ethel D. Delahoussaye to St. Jude’s Children Hospital at https://fundraising.stjude.org/site/TR/GiftFunds/GiftFunds?px=6623745&pg=personal&fr_id=39300
Or mail in her name to:
Memorial Giving
501 St. Jude Place
Memphis, TN 38105