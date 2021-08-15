Estelle Gaspard Aug 15, 2021 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $1.99 Per Week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Please consider making a financial contribution to support local journalism. Funeral services are pending for Estelle Meyers Gaspard, 80, who died on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in New Iberia.Pellerin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. To plant a tree in memory of Estelle Gaspard as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Funeral Service Funeral Home Estelle Meyers Gaspard New Iberia Arrangement Pend Load comments iberiaparishservices.com iberiaparishsjobs.com