Estelle Frith

A Funeral Service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 17, 2021, at Pellerin Funeral Home in New Iberia for Estelle Marie Menard Frith, 78, who passed away on Monday, July 12, 2021, in Lafayette.
Rev. Garrett Savoie will officiate. Entombment will follow in the Holy Family Cemetery.
A gathering of family and friends will be Friday from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. at Pellerin Funeral Home. A Rosary, led by the Men’s Rosary Group, will be prayed at 7 p.m. Friday. Visitation will continue on Saturday from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m.
A native and lifelong resident of New Iberia, Mrs. Frith was born on July 1, 1943, to the late Wilson J. Menard Sr. and Anna Mae Broussard Menard. She worked as a dental assistant for many years and in her younger years she enjoyed spending time with her sorority sisters. Mrs. Frith also enjoyed sewing, crocheting, reading, shopping, bowling, being at the camp and fishing with her love of 59 years and gatherings with her family and friends.
She is survived by her husband, Jimmy “Jim” Lee Frith of New Iberia; mother, Anna Mae Broussard Menard of New Iberia; three daughters, Rhonda M. Frith Dionne (Chad) of Youngsville, Stephanie R. Frith Nero (Kevin) of Broussard and Kimberly N. Frith St. Julien (Alvin) of Breaux Bridge; two sons, Dwight Anthony Frith (Crystal) of Coteau and Scott Christopher Frith (Heather) of New Iberia; two brothers, Wilson J. Menard Jr. (Jenny) of Coteau, and Orien J. Menard (Suzette) of New Iberia; sister Diana Gail Menard Trim of Loreauville; 15 grandchildren, Brandi Broussard (Alex), Shay Frith, Amber Robin (Jeffery), Kellie Bourque (Austin), Emily Viator (Chase), Alicee Frith (Bryson), Gabrielle Frith, Kalin Nero (Marina), Hanna Frith, Gracie Frith, Cade Monte (Caroline), Chance Monte (Erika), Cristen Monte, Chet Ransonet (Tabatha) and Chase Ransonet; five great-grandchildren, Tucker Mallet, Addison Bourque, Fischer Monte, Sutton Monte and Emmitt Monte; and her beloved dog “Peaches.”
She was preceded in death by her father, Wilson Joseph Menard Sr.; a grandson, Alvin C. St. Julien Jr.; paternal grandparents, Adris and Valerie Menard and maternal grandparents, Gladu and Estelle Simon Broussard.
Pallbearers will be Kevin Nero, Chad Dionne, Alvin St. Julien, Kalin Nero, Dwight Frith, Scott Frith, Trent Menard and Lance LeBlanc.
Honorary pallbearers will be Wilson J. Menard Jr., Orien J. Menard, Alex Broussard, Jeffery Robin, Austin Bourque, Chase Viator, Bryson Frith, Cade Monte, Chance Monte, Chet Ransonet, and Chase Ransonet.
