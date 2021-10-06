COTEAU HOLMES — A celebration of life will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, October 9, 2021, at the Coteau Holmes Community Center in Coteau Holmes honoring the life of Errol Verret, 54, with Pastor Randy Dugas leading prayer at 10:30 a.m.
“Lil E,” as all fondly called him, was born on May 10,1967, as the first of five children for his parents Errol Verret Sr. and Karen Bergeron Verret. He was taken into the arms of our Savior Jesus Christ on October 2, 2021, as his parents, siblings and closest friends surrounded him.
He often liked to keep his work interesting, so made many career changes during his life. He spent many years as a seismic airboat operator, machinist, crawfisherman and most recently a repair mechanic. He was an avid outdoorsman, loved hunting deer, and believed with all his heart that he could do anything through Christ that gave him strength.
He is survived by his wife Laurie Verret; sons Hunter and Colin Verret; daughter Kassie Verret; his parents Errol and Karen Verret; sisters Jeanna Schwing (Chris Washispack), brother-in-law Johnny Schwing of Lafayette, Ginger Romero (Sandy Dugas) and Elizabeth Broussard (Richard); brother Joseph Verret; many nieces and nephews; and his closest friend Erica Babin and her children.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Andrew and Melba Verret of Loreauville; and Delia Poche Bergeron and Ferdinand Bergeron of St. Martinville.
Darby and Greene Funeral Home, 802 Weldon Street, 256-5152, are in charge of the funeral arrangements.
