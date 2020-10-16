The ultimate Dallas Cowboys’ fan, Errol Ray “L-Ray” Pollard, entered into eternal rest at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center on Sunday, October 11, 2020, following complications from COVID-19. He was a 60-year-old native of New Iberia and a resident of Baton Rouge.
Viewing will be held at Greater Mt. Carmel B.C., located at 1414 Sora St., Baton Rouge on Saturday, October 17, 2020, from 9 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. Rev. Clee Lowe, pastor, will serve as celebrant. Interment will be held at Greenoaks Memorial Park.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, religious services conducted by Pastor Tyrone Lee will be private.
Survivors include his loving wife, Tyra Pollard; devoted children Kelvis Simon, Adrien Rogers Pollard, Awshanay Nance (Jonathan) and Chelsey Cain Pollard; grandchildren, Ameria Queen, Addisyn Jarrett and Christopher Nance; siblings Luther Branham (Wanda), Francis “Tommy” (Angela) and Cheryl Pollard, Phyllis Lewis and Charles Blackmon (Velma).
He was preceded in death by his parents and three siblings.
He was a member of Word of Life Faith Ministries.
Arrangements entrusted to Miller & Daughter Mortuary.