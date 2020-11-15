Errol Anthony Clements, a longtime resident of Charenton, passed away at the age of 81 in the afternoon hours of Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at his home.
Born in New Iberia on August 5, 1939, Errol was one of fourteen siblings. He made a living working in the oil industry, a career that would span over 40 years, most of which working for Diamond M as a crane operator, traveling all over the world. Following his years in the oil field, he enjoyed working on the family farm in Charenton. Errol was a hard worker who was good with his hands, often choosing to use manual tools rather than power equipment. He certainly never met a stranger and loved meeting people. Some of his favorite pastimes included fishing, gardening and spending time with family and friends, especially over a good meal. He will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all who knew and loved him.
Those he leaves to cherish his memory include his wife of 45 years, Bessie Stout Clements; three children, Errol A. Clements Jr. and his wife Wanda, Tammy C. Marshall and her husband Michael and Ted J. Clements and his wife Romelia; step-daughter Debbie Stout; six grandchildren, Nicole and Craig Marshall, Kayla Clements, Lisa Clements, Jonathan Stout and Constance Francois; great-grandchildren Addison Rose Marshall, Chloe, Dakota and Katie Porter; his brother, Dale Clements and his wife Lucille; his sister Linda Clements Verret and her husband Ricky; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Rene Joseph Clement and Agnes Comeaux Clement; stepson James Stout; seven brothers, Lawrence, Morris, Robert, Dallas, Harold “KaTa,” Lenis and an infant brother; and five sisters, Lillian C. Hebert, Louise C. Morales, Levi C. LeBlanc, Elizabeth Clements and Mary Ida C. Simoneaux.
Memorial services will be held Monday, November 16, 2020, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Charenton during a 2 p.m. Memorial Mass of Christian burial. Inurnment will follow in the church mausoleum. Father Christopher Cambre will be the celebrant for the Mass and conduct the services. A gathering of family and friends will be held at the church beginning at noon.
Family and friends may view the obituary online by visiting www.iberts.com and are encouraged to share their condolences, cherished memories, love and support for the family.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Ibert’s Mortuary, Inc., 1007 Main Street, Franklin, LA 70538, 828-5426.