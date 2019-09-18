Live in thankfulness that he was for so many reasons.
Ernie Lee Fournet was born March 13, 1949, in Baton Rouge, to B. Lee Fournet and Doris Chataignier Fournet and passed across the veil of life and death on September 15, 2019, at his New Iberia residence.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, September 21, 2019, at Pellerin Funeral Home with Rev. Ed Degeyter officiating.
Graveside services will follow at 3:30 p.m. at the Pierce Cemetery on Chadell Road (off LA Hwy 21) near Sun in St. Tammany Parish.
Visitation will be held Saturday from 8 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. at Pellerin Funeral Home in New Iberia.
Mr. Fournet was a 1967 graduate of New Iberia Senior High School. He received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Fine Art in 1975 from the University of Louisiana – Lafayette (USL); and a Master of Fine Arts in 1977 from Louisiana State University. He served in the U. S. Army and was in the Infantry Airborne as a Medic in the Army Special Forces. He served in the Louisiana and Mississippi National Guards. Mr. Fournet also served the law enforcement communities of Baton Rouge and New Iberia, spanning a life of service of 29 years. His lifelong work was reflected in the art he created as a nationally known contemporary realist artist.
He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Kathryn Pounds Fournet; brother Kerry D. Fournet and his wife Sheree of Longmont, Colorado; and sister Valery F. LeBlanc and her husband Kevin of New Iberia. Other survivors include nephew Doug Fournet and his wife Jennifer of Denham Springs; nieces Kali F. King and husband Trevor of Sequatchie, Tennessee, Mandy F. Kelley and husband Nathaniel of Sterling, Colorado, Danielle F. Walker and husband Dane of El Cajon, California, and Taylor A. LeBlanc of Lafayette. He is also survived by special great-nephew Hunter M. Fournet, five great-nieces and another great-nephew.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lee and Doris Chataignier Fournet; and sister Dr. Lee Marie Fournet.
Memorial contributions may be to the Special Forces Association.
