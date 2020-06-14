A private graveside service, at his written request, was held for Mr. Ernest “Pee-Wee” Wilson, 73, at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 13, 2020, at St. Matthew Cemetery with Min. Francis L. Davis, officiating.
A resident of New Iberia, he passed at 5:05 p.m. on Monday, June 8, 2020, at his residence.
“Pee-Wee”, as he was affectionately known, was a 1965 graduate of Jonas Henderson High School. Later, he attended Wiley College in Marshall, Texas, obtaining a Bachelor of Science Degree. He served in the United States Army and received an honorable discharge. His accomplishments include: Board of Commissioner of Iberia Medical Center, former member of the New Iberia City Council District 2, member of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People and he was a member of the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity.
He leaves to cherish his memory, one daughter, Sharma Wilson Blackburn (Jim) of Dallas, Texas; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, cousins loving relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Lee Wilson; four brothers, Anthony Wilson, Michael Wilson, Rickey Wilson and Donald Wilson; and one sister, Catherine “Cat” Wilson.
Active and Honorary Pallbearers were members of the immediate family.
Condolences may be expressed at www.fletcherfuneralhomes.org.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home, 369-3341, 609 West Admiral Doyle Drive, New Iberia, LA 70560.