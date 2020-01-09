Funeral services are pending for Ernest Segura Sr., 91, who died Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, in New Iberia.

Pellerin Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Service information

Jan 9
Visitation
Thursday, January 9, 2020
5:00PM-8:00PM
Pellerin Funeral Home - New Iberia
502 Jefferson Terrace Blvd.
New Iberia, LA 70560
Jan 10
Visitation
Friday, January 10, 2020
11:00AM-1:30PM
Pellerin Funeral Home - New Iberia
502 Jefferson Terrace Blvd.
New Iberia, LA 70560
