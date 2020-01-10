Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, January 10, 2020, at the First United Methodist Church in New Iberia for Ernest Segura Sr., 91, who passed away on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, in New Iberia.
Entombment will follow in the Holy Family Cemetery. Rev. Craig Davis will officiate.
A gathering of family and friends was held Thursday from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Pellerin Funeral Home. Visitation will continue on Friday from 11 a.m. until 1:30 p.m.
Ernest was a builder. Even as a young boy, he was building sling shots, kites and little trucks. His father worked for a lumber yard where he had access to small pieces of scrap wood that he would bring home to Ernest to build toys.
As Ernest grew older, he made a career choice based on his passion for building and woodworking. He accepted a job as a carpenter and was fortunate to eventually work for a very wise and reputable contractor in New Iberia. As a general carpenter for the contractor, Ernest learned many new trades while honing his skills in woodworking.
Eventually, Ernest was called into service by the US Army during the Korean “conflict” and spent many months on the front lines, then spent some time in Japan. When he arrived back home, he attended educational update classes for veterans, which he enjoyed very much. Ernest enrolled in a class through the University of Tennessee and later became a building contractor. With his background and love for building, Ernest was very successful in this career and built many beautiful homes in Iberia Parish; especially around Avery Island.
Ernest enjoyed cooking and was once a member of the Gourmet Cooking Club in New Iberia. His family frequently requested his grilled chicken on the bbq pit. He loved to hunt ducks and deer in the South Louisiana marshes as well fish for speckled trout in the Cove in the fall. In addition, he enjoyed tending to his vegetable garden. Over the 90 years of living in New Iberia, the most important things that he built were the relationships with people. Nobody was a stranger to Ernest!
His woodworking knowledge, stories, fine cooking and his love for family and friends will be truly missed.
Survivors include his wife, Inita Brown Segura; sons Ernest Butch Segura Jr. and wife Dina of Lafayette, Norman Segura of Houston and Bradley Segura and wife Martha of Breaux Bridge; sister Rita Foreman of New Iberia; grandsons Stewart Segura, Whitney Segura and wife Laura and Collin Segura; granddaughters Megan Segura and Alison Segura; great-grandchildren Braedyn Segura, Cadence Segura and Ethan Segura.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Washington and Ida Moore Segura; and a brother Travis Segura.
Pallbearers will be Collin Segura, Stewart Segura, Whitney Segura, Jimmy Shea, Mike Lorio and Wayne Cestia.
To view online obituary and sign guest book, please go to www.pellerinfuneralhome.com.
Pellerin Funeral Home, 502 Jefferson Terrace Blvd., New Iberia, LA 70560, 365-3331, is in charge of arrangements.