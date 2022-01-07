COTEAU — A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Saturday, January 8, 2022, at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church in Coteau for Ernest Russo Sr., 85, who passed away on Tuesday, January 4, 2022. Entombment will follow in the church mausoleum. Rev. Mark Miley will be the celebrant and Rev. Brian Harrington will con-celebrant.
Visitation will be on Friday from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Pellerin Funeral Home and will continue on Saturday from 8 a.m. until 9:15 a.m. A Rosary will be prayed at 6:30 p.m. on Friday.
A longtime resident of New Iberia, Mr. Russo was born on September 11, 1936, to the late John Russo Sr. and Santa Butera Russo. He proudly served our country in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War and worked for Cameron Iron Works and Cooper Industries for many years. Mr. Russo was a member of the VFW, American Legion and Woodmen of the World. He enjoyed playing golf, cards, cooking, watching the New Orleans Saints and LSU Tigers, and loved spending time with his family.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Lucy Viator Russo of Coteau; son Corky Russo (Holly) of Benton; daughter Ellen Gary (Dr. Wayne Gary) of Youngsville; son-in-law Fr. Mark Miley of Kaplan; brother Jasper Russo (Yvonne); 14 grandchildren, Catherine M. (Mateen) Chishti, Alex Russo Miley (Tiffany), Victoria Frischhertz (Dr. Jason Frischhertz), Elise Dubroc Short (Will), Gabrielle Dubroc, Emily Golden (Daniel), Sydney Russo, Anna Claire Russo, Alec Andrade (Bailey), Keaton Andrade (Raelynn), Caroline Gary, Elizabeth Gary, William Gary and Olivia Gary; and 12 great-grandchildren Sofina Chishti, Elyas Chishti, Zara Chishti, Miranda Miley, Roman Miley, Lincoln Miley, Jack Frischhertz, Griffin Golden, Ledger Golden, Abel Miley, Turner Bryan and Eloise Frischhertz.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by daughters Renee’ Russo Miley and Jacqueline Russo Dubroc; brothers Leonard Russo, Joseph Russo, John Russo Jr. and Anthony Russo; and a sister Virginia Danna.
Pallbearers will be Dr. Wayne Gary, Mateen Chisthti, Alex Miley, Blake Byrom, Dr. Michael LaSalle and Scott Russo.