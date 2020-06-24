A funeral service will be conducted for Ernest Joseph “Joey” Landry Jr. on Thursday, June 25, 2020, at David Funeral Home with Fr. Keith Landry officiating the service.
Interment will be held at a later date.
Family requests that visitation be observed beginning at 10 a.m. until the time of the Funeral Service at 1 p.m. A recitation of the Holy Rosary will be conducted at noon.
Joey Landry, age 61, passed away peacefully at his residence on Monday, June 22, 2020, surrounded by his family after a year-long battle with cancer.
A native and lifelong resident of New Iberia, Joey was born to Patricia Dugas Landry and the late Ernest Joseph Landry Sr. on December 22, 1958.
Joey loved to cook anything and everything, especially for large crowds. He was well-known for his BBQ skills and his delicious chicken and sausage gumbo. He was a huge fan of LSU and the New Orleans Saints football teams. Joey also enjoyed growing and harvesting a large vegetable garden every summer. He is best known as “Big Big Joe” to his nieces and nephews.
Joey is survived by his wife of 35 years, Mary Aucoin Landry; his children Jessica Fonseca and wife Christina of Clermont, Florida, Richard Landry of New Iberia, Rebecca Manns and husband Jeffrey of Lake Charles, Elizabeth Landry and companion Haley Parsons of Corpus Christi, Texas; brother Patrick Landry of New Iberia; sisters Pamela Breaux of New Iberia and Ladonna O’Brien of New Iberia; and grandchild Maeve Manns of Lake Charles.
He was preceded in death by his father, Ernest Joseph Landry Sr.; and his two brothers, Troy Landry and Thomas Landry.
In lieu of flowers, the Landry family is asking that a donation in honor of Ernest Joseph Landry Jr. be made to the following organization of your choice: Miles Perret at www.milesperret.org, or Lydia Cancer Association at www.lydiacancerassociation.org.
The family would like to thank Bridgeway Healthcare & Hospice, especially Nurse Jill, for their care and compassion through this difficult time.
David Funeral Home of New Iberia, 1101 Trotter St., 229-8338, is in charge of the funeral arrangements.