On Thursday, Aug. 26…..as the sun was setting on another beautiful day, a faithful man knelt down in prayer and closed his eyes to this earthly life. Erne John Plessala Sr., a loving and devoted father, grandfather and great-grandfather was called to his Heavenly reward of eternal peace and rest. At his passing, he was 90 years of age.
Funeral services celebrating Mr. Plessala’s life will begin at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 4 (which is his 91st birthday) at his chapel at Marshfield Landing with a Eulogy by the family. Following that, the funeral procession will then move to St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Loreauville for the funeral service at 5:30 p.m. Mr. Plessala will be laid to rest in St. Joseph Cemetery following services.
A gathering of family and friends will be held at Evangeline Funeral Home of New Iberia on Friday with the family viewing beginning at 4 p.m. and the doors open to friends at 5 p.m. until 9 p.m., with the Rosary being recited at 7 p.m. Visiting hours will resume on Saturday from noon until 3 p.m.
He was born Sept. 4, 1930, in rural Iberia Parish near Loreauville, the only son of three children to the late Sidney Plessala Jr. and the late Rose Segura Plessala. He proudly served his country as a member and veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps.
Erne grew up in a family steeped in the sugarcane farming tradition that has spanned over six generations. Along with farming, he harvested crawfish from his ponds and “moved dirt” as his children exclaimed. He was instrumental in the development of many subdivisions in the area, clearing land, leveling lots, he also cleared much of the land at Lake Fausse State Park. He would jokingly tell people he had graduated from USL also, earning a certificate in Crawfish Management as he proudly showed off his certificate.
His children fondly recalled their father being known as the “Mayor of Marshfield” for the constant upkeep of the landing and area surrounding it. With so many talents and skills, he often said he was a “Jack of all trades, and master of none.” But his children, and many businesses knew better.
Many years ago, and in his late 70s, Erne took on a project of building a chapel in the swamp near the Marshfield Boat Landing. He desired a place that would provide peace and tranquility for prayer. The beautiful chapel and Grotto that stands today, is a monument of his faith and dedicated to his sister Helen. Known as “Lil Helen’s Chapel,” it was where Erne and his family found peace. Erne also enjoyed God’s nature and animals. He faithfully and daily fed the many stray cats at the Marshfield Boat Landing. Next to his chapel he would occasionally feed the alligators. He affectionately named one Joe Pete. His children reminisced about how their father would lay down next to the water, slapping his hand on the surface calling Joe Pete, feeding him and the other gators cheese balls. He continued to feed Joe Pete, until he got just a little too close to his fingers. On the Chapel grounds Erne raised Jerusalem donkeys. The Jerusalem donkey is marked with the cross on its back. It was marked by the blessed Virgin Mary on her way to delivering Jesus. The many visitors who came to his chapel were amazed when they were able to walk among them and to hand feed them. He loved all of God’s creatures.
This gentle soul and kind man, who had a heart of gold, leaves a legacy of faith, love and compassion that will live on in the hearts of all who knew and loved him. Rest well Erne, for you have earned your heavenly reward. Until we meet again, all our love.
Those left to cherish his memory are his five children, Rox Anna “Roxie” Dugas, Erne J. Plessala Jr. (Mitzi), Shannon Marie Plessala, Carl “Skinner” Plessala (Janet) and Elizabeth Plessala “Zob” Munnerlyn (David); and 10 grandchildren and 25 great grandchildren who all adored and loved him dearly.
You never saw Erne without his precious and faithful Maltese dog, Sophie.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Gloria Agnes Louviere Plessala; his sisters Loyce Dewitt and Helen Plessala; his daughter-in-law Elaine Gardemal Plessala; and his sons-in-law Dale Dugas and Karl Courrege.
Those honored to serve as pallbearers are Colby Patout, Israel Plessala, Dale Dugas, Christopher Plessala, Michael Courrege, Blake Plessala and Preston Plessala.
Honorary pallbearers will be his granddaughters and his great grandchildren.
Memorial contributions may be made in Erne’s beloved “Lil Helen’s Chapel” to benefit upkeep and to ensure that all who visit can pray in peace and in the beauty of his creation. Contributions may be sent to “Lil Helen’s Chapel,”- 109 Joliet St., New Iberia, LA 70563.
Family and friends are encouraged to share their memories and condolences with the family by visiting Erne’s memorial page at www.evangelinefuneralhome.com
Evangeline Funeral Home of New Iberia is in charge of arrangements.