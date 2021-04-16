Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, April 19, 2021, at Pellerin Funeral Home in New Iberia for Erick John Romero, 55, who died on Thursday, April 15, 2021, at his home.
Visitation will be observed at the funeral home from 3 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Sunday, and continue on Monday from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m. A Rosary will be prayed at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday.
Pellerin Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
To plant a tree in memory of Erick Romero as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.