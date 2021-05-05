Eric P. Suire

LOREAUVILLE — A Mass of Christian burial will be held for Mr. Eric P. “Precious” Suire, 60, on Thursday, May 6, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Father Barry Crochet will serve as the celebrant with Father Buddy Breaux to serve as con-celebrant. Interment will follow at All Saints Mausoleum.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m., and resume on Thursday, May 6, 2021, from 8 a.m. until time of service. A Rosary will be led by the Men’s Rosary Group at 7 p.m. in the funeral home on Wednesday evening.
A native and resident of Loreauville, “Suire” as he was affectionately known, passed away on Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at his home surrounded by his family. Eric enjoyed tending to his vegetable garden and unwinding on his back patio, listening to Classic Country Saturday Night. He was enormously proud of his home and family. With Eric there was never a dull moment, he was outgoing, outspoken and never met a stranger. Eric had a big heart. He was a generous husband, devoted father, loving son and brother and he will be dearly missed.
He is survived by his wife of over 20 years, Suzanne Mouton Suire, of Loreauville; mother, Betty Breaux Suire of New Iberia; children Ross Durke and fiancée Madison Trahan of New Iberia, Alyssa Bodin and husband, Warren, of New Iberia and Noah Suire of Loreauville; one grandson, Wesley Bodin of New Iberia; one sister, Julie Suire of Loreauville; godmother Carolyn Walet of Loreauville; and mother-in-law, Ethel Barras Mouton of Abbeville.
He was preceded in death by his father, Freddie Suire; sister Betina Suire; godfather Pliny Walet; and father-in-law William Harold Mouton.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are Ross Durke, Warren Bodin, Kaleb Albert, Aaron Breaux, Ricky “Rico” Albert, Austin Mouton, Shane Walet and Kent “Tup” Bonin.
Honorary pallbearer will be Noah Suire.
The family would like to thank Shane Crochet and family, Aaron Breaux and family and the entire community of Loreauville for all the care, love and support. The family would also like to thank Dr. Tim Allain Viator and the network of Ochsner Doctors in New Orleans, Lafayette and Houston.
